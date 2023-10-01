Last updated on .From the section Football

Truro City could not find a way to score against Chippenham Town

Truro City lost for a second successive time in National League South as they went down 2-0 to Chippenham Town.

Matt McClure put the visitors in front inside the opening 15 minutes with a low effort from inside the box.

Tyler Harvey, Adam Porter and Matt Buse all had good chances for Truro but were unable to finish as they controlled much of the possession.

City were undone again with 22 minutes to go as McClure fired in from distance to take all three points.

The defeat sees drop to Truro 12th place in National League South. as Chippenham go above them into eighth position.