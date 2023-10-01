Last updated on .From the section European Football

Romelu Lukaku joined Roma on loan from Chelsea earlier this season

Romelu Lukaku helped Roma to their second win of the Serie A season with a goal in a 2-0 victory over Frosinone on Sunday.

The striker, 30, netted a third strike in five league games for Roma after latching on to a clever pass from Paulo Dybala before the break.

Dybala also created Lorenzo Pellegrini's volleyed second.

"It's an important win with lots of hard work and efficiency in front of goal," said Lukaku.

Jose Mourinho's struggling side moved up to 12th on eight points from seven matches after bouncing back from an embarrassing 4-1 midweek thrashing at Genoa.

Belgian Lukaku, who returned for another spell in Italy on loan from Chelsea, added: "We're in a difficult situation, but the season is still long. We need to keep playing like that."

Mourinho said on Saturday he had no fears over his future despite overseeing the worst start of his coaching career.