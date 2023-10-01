Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Yokohama F Marinos head coach Kevin Muscat, who spent the 2002-03 season as a Rangers player, is the bookmakers' favourite to be the new manager at Ibrox after the sacking of Michael Beale, with current Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes and former Chelsea manager Graham Potter next on the list. (The Scotsman) external-link

Former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch is third favourite to be Rangers manager behind Yokohama F Marinos head coach Kevin Muscat and ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter. (Scottish Sun) external-link

AZ Alkmaar head coach Pascal Jansen, former River Plate boss Marcelo Gallardo, ex-Ibrox assistant Gary McAllister, former Bournemouth boss Scott Parker and fellow former England midfielder Frank Lampard are also among the candidates to be Rangers manager. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, Philippe Clement, most recently in charge of Monaco, and current Birmingham City boss John Eustace are also among the possible candidates to be Rangers manager. (Football Scotland) external-link

Matt O'Riley's new contract with Celtic was a huge pay rise for the Denmark Under-21 cap, moving the midfielder in line with the club's top earners. (Scottish Sun) external-link

New Hibernian manager Nick Montgomery has brought in a motivational guru to change the players' mentality. (The Herald) external-link

Alex Lowry, the midfielder on loan to Heart of Midlothian from Rangers, admits "it is quite annoying" to not be starting matches but hopes his assist in their weekend victory will change that. (The Scotsman) external-link

Malik Tillman, who spent last season on loan to Rangers from Bayern Munich, was man of the match in his first start for PSV Eindhoven, the midfielder scoring twice in their 3-1 win over Volendam. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Jota, the winger who was transferred from Celtic this summer, has deleted the mention of him as an Al-Ittihad player from his Instagram profile after being left out of their domestic squad. (Daily Record) external-link

Queen's Park are poised to sign former Motherwell midfielder Stuart McKinstry, who was released by Leeds United this summer, despite interest from Gillingham, Forest Green Rovers and Wrexham. (Daily Record) external-link