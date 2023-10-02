Last updated on .From the section Wales

Argentina's Lionel Messi and Aaron Ramsey of Wales have faced each other at club level in the past

Wales hope to play Lionel Messi's World Cup holders Argentina at Principality Stadium, Cardiff if the UK and Ireland bid to host Euro 2028 is successful.

Games would be played at the home of Welsh rugby if the UK and Ireland beat Turkey to hosting the tournament.

If Aaron Ramsey and his team-mates qualify, Wales would move from Cardiff City Stadium to the Welsh rugby venue.

Welsh football chief Noel Mooney says Argentina would be top-target opponents to trial such a ground switch.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) chief executive Mooney said talks with Argentina are "ongoing".

"We spoke to them in the last few days about playing in Cardiff," Mooney added.

"I met the Argentinian ambassador when he was in Cardiff talking to the Welsh Government.

"I used the opportunity to talk to him about the opportunity for Wales to go down to play in Argentina.

"He was excited by the idea, although he obviously he doesn't decide who plays who."

Principality Stadium is among 10 UK and Ireland venues lined up to host Euro 2028 games.

Uefa will decide between that bid and Turkey's with the announcement due on Tuesday 10 October and Mooney says becoming accustomed to the venue would help Wales.

"You'd have to assume we'd need to play some matches there before the competition to get spectators and players used to it," said Mooney.

"We haven't thought that much about it, but what I can say is that we know who we'd like to play if we had to - World Cup winners Argentina."

The possibility of playing Argentina in South America has also been discussed, with Patagonia's Welsh links making that region a potential venue.

Mooney added: "We may not be at the very top of their queue, but if you look at Patagonia and the relationship between the two countries it would be great. We'd love to do it.

"There is a connection and history between us and Argentina because of the Patagonian links and the Welsh people who settled there.

"I could feel from the Argentine ambassador that warmth they have behind Wales and I'd love to see Lionel Messi playing in Cardiff."

Patagonia is around 1,000 miles south of Argentine capital Buenos Aires.

Wales rugby legend Alun Wyn Jones, the world's record cap holder, made his debut there in 2006, in Puerto Madryn, a city founded by Welsh settlers in 1865.

The footballers of Wales and Argentina have only met twice before, with their last fixture being a 2002 friendly at the Principality Stadium when Craig Bellamy scored in a 1-1 draw against the South Americans.