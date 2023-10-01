Last updated on .From the section Irish

Aaron Hughes was appointed Irish FA Technical Director in November 2022

The Irish FA has launched what it describes as its largest ever consultation, which is aimed at "revolutionising" youth football in Northern Ireland.

It will engage with stakeholders across the game to develop a framework which will "guarantee an active game that generates maximum enjoyment and technical development for every child".

Entitled the Youth Football Review, the framework will consist of four key pillars - active game, environment, education and governance.

The IFA says this will provide "a clear outline of how the youth game will be played across the mainstream pathways for both boys and girls".

You can have your say and share your thoughts on youth football by completing the survey here external-link .

"We want to boost player retention and increase player quality," said James Thompson, director of the Irish FA Foundation.

"To do this the framework will be developed using the core principles of enjoyment and development and, crucially, we want all youth football in Northern Ireland to be aligned."

Thompson added: "Once completed, the framework will be an online interactive platform that everyone can access. To ensure it is truly reflective of football in this country we will be engaging with as many people as possible around Northern Ireland.

"We have a very ambitious target of engaging with 40,000 people. This would be the largest engagement of its kind for the association."

Initially engagement will be through a survey on youth football before the foundation hosts two roadshows, in February and June next year.

Over the next eight weeks, foundation staff will be hosting information sessions on the review in clubs, schools and youth league venues across the country.

It is anticipated that the framework will be approved by the beginning of the 2024-25 season.

Thompson will be working closely on the project with Irish FA technical director Aaron Hughes.

"Youth football is where all players start their journey in the game. It is incumbent on us, as the governing body, to give them the best chance possible to reach their full potential," the former Northern Ireland captain said.

"I believe that, by working together with coaches, players, officials and parents, this piece of work will develop a better learning environment for aspiring footballers to flourish."

You can have your say and share your thoughts on youth football by completing the Youth Football Review Survey.