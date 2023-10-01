Close menu

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Brentford: Steve Cooper and Thomas Frank both unhappy with VAR decisions

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport at the City Ground

comments11

Nottingham Forest's Moussa Niakhate gets sent off
Moussa Niakhate was sent off for Nottingham Forest in the 56th minute against Brentford

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper and Brentford boss Thomas Frank were left frustrated with refereeing decisions on another controversial day of Premier League football.

Cooper was unhappy with Moussa Niakhate's red card, while Frank felt Brentford should have had a penalty.

The game at the City Ground ended 1-1, with both bosses left frustrated.

Cooper said: "We all want referees to be in a good place. But they have just raised more questions than answers."

On Saturday, the referees' body the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) admitted the decision to disallow Luis Diaz's goal in nine-man Liverpool's 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur was "a significant human error".

At 0-0 and with the Reds a man down, Diaz's goal was ruled out following an unusually quick Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check by Darren England, in which the customary offside line graphic was not shown.

England had been due to be the fourth official at the City Ground, but was stood down following that error and replaced by Craig Pawson.

Niakhate was sent off early in the second half for two bookable offences, the second of which saw the defender catch the heel of Yoane Wissa, with the decision being given after a VAR check.

"Honestly, if he doesn't give him a second yellow, nobody mentions it," added Cooper. "All of your colleagues on TV and radio have said the same.

"With it being the only Premier League game of the day, the PGMOL needed a real clean day and unfortunately they have got the opposite.

"I'm annoyed with the first yellow, he shouldn't have lunged in. The second yellow, of course it was accidental. You need football understanding to see that. It's a contact game.

"We all want referees to be at the right level and help them but they have to help themselves. The last thing they needed was talking points about refereeing decisions.

"This league is amazing, but every part of it needs to be at the top level."

Brentford scored immediately after the red card through Christian Norgaard's header, only for Nicolas Dominguez to equalise for Forest seven minutes later.

'I'm tired of talking about VAR'

However, Frank, whose side have now not won in five successive league matches, was unhappy about the refusal to give his team a spot-kick.

Frank thought Wissa was fouled early in the second half by Forest goalkeeper Matt Turner, who caught the Brentford man in his follow-through.

The Bees also had two other penalty appeals turned down,.

"I'm tired talking about VAR," said Frank. "I just want to talk about good performances.

"The two handballs, some managers would claim them as penalties, I won't, but I would really hate it if they were given against me.

"The Wissa one is a clear penalty though. You can't go through the man, so unfortunately that's a mistake from VAR.

"Unfortunately our players are too honest. Maybe they need to be nasty, but I would never say that to the players - I like honest players.

"I know it's the talk of the town, VAR. I'm just so tired of talking about it, I'd much rather talk about football.

"I also feel the pain and frustration when it doesn't go your way. I need to focus on what I can affect."

Asked about the potential penalties, Cooper added: "I honestly don't know what is handball and what isn't. Last Monday it needed someone to say this is what it is. I don't think anyone knows."

'Trust a big thing going forward'

Speaking after Saturday's game at Spurs, manager Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool's defeat came in "the most unfair circumstances" with "crazy decisions".

The Reds also had Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota sent off - both decisions that Klopp disagreed with - and lost to a stoppage-time Joel Matip own goal after resolutely keeping Spurs out.

Klopp added: "If you want to change, you have to do without our voice. If we say something we get fined. They didn't do it on purpose but if we want to talk about it, do it properly."

Reds skipper Virgil van Dijk admitted he was losing faith in VAR after Saturday's costly officiating blunder,

Former England striker Alan Shearer, who also agreed Jones' red card was harsh, described VAR's error as "incomprehensible" on Saturday's BBC Match of the Day.

He said: "A horrendous day for the officials and VAR. We have seen some howlers but that is the biggest. Trust is going to be a big thing going forward."

Comments

Join the conversation

11 comments

  • Comment posted by dogeared, today at 18:57

    This is clearly not working, VAR is creating more controversy than standard refereeing. Just get rid of it, the whole thing is a blight on the game.

  • Comment posted by Kat Slater, today at 18:56

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Ginger0n3, today at 18:56

    Lets not forget it wasn't the fans that asked for it anyway...I see more celebrations by fans for goals being disallowed for the opposition than when their own team score...it's pretty sad.

  • Comment posted by Zola, today at 18:56

    Corruption.

  • Comment posted by jdok, today at 18:56

    Really, these refs have been corrupt for years🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 18:56

    Yesterday it was stated that Saudi Arabia were interested in poaching some of our referees. For a country trying to improve their football, that would not help them. However it may well help the EPL!

  • Comment posted by Nosourcenews, today at 18:56

    There is one club who seem to consistently get favourable treatment above all others and they just so happen to be owned by the nation state in which 3 of the 4 officials at Liverpool Spurs were refereeing a so called exhibition match on Thursday.

  • Comment posted by fair reason, today at 18:55

    Lets get 1 thing straight VAR is great, the people using it and the criteria of it`s use, has been corrupted, to a point it is useless, but lets face it after 1,000s of mistakes a G14 team is upset about 1, so now we have a debate.

  • Comment posted by Manana Willis, today at 18:55

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Fed Up, today at 18:54

    So VAR was introduced to take out human error, yet has introduced a whole new increased level of human error. If a VAR person can not get it right. They should be sacked. Not just replaced for next game & then let loose again.

  • Comment posted by atlowe, today at 18:50

    All that cash washing around football and this still happens.

