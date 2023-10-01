Little doubt as to who were the most buoyant fans following Saturday's Scottish Premiership games. Here's a hint, they were either in red or green and white.

Away wins for Aberdeen and Celtic made the biggest headlines on Saturday prior to Michael Beale's Rangers exit on Sunday, while Hearts also won on the road. Elsewhere, it was draws all the way.

We asked for your views on the action-packed weekend, so here's the best of them...

'A truly landmark performance and result'

Aberdeen secured a 3-1 away win against Rangers, to the delight of their healthy travelling support...

Allan: Wondering if all the "Barry out brigade" are finally back in their respective boxes. We are Aberdeen, this is a massive win and confidence booster for us. But, as we are Aberdeen, we will slip up on occasion. COYR.

Ross: The team spirit is building at an exponential rate now; the togetherness of the players is clear to see. With Shinnie dominating in midfield, we always stood a chance of a result. Avoiding defeat would have been a positive result but an away win at Ibrox will undoubtedly amplify expectations amongst Aberdeen fans.

Ally: Great result for the Dons the day! Dogged in defence and decisive in attack! Buzzin!

William: Good time to play Rangers as their summer signings have been mediocre. Robson showing he can make Aberdeen a decent team if given time and some more of the £18 million in transfers Aberdeen have pulled in since 2017.

Aberdeen 'need to crack on' after Ibrox win - Barry Robson

Niall: A truly landmark performance and result for Team Robson. The set-up and tactics were spot on. The Dons' attitude was fantastic with the desire to drive forward and totally expose Rangers' own defensive frailties. This result should inject a real degree of confidence into this new squad, where there are real signs of developing strength in all areas.

Andrew: Our season has gone from the depths of despair after losing at Tynecastle to one of real promise. We look like we might have found the best way to use our new signings to their full potential. Gartenmann and Jensen look like shrewd acquisitions. Four home games in a row now is another huge test and will gauge what this team is capable of.

Callan: Great game, will go down in history. Should've done better defending for the Rangers goal but good game overall.

'Three points closer to retaining title'

Earlier on Saturday, Celtic scored in the 97th minute to beat Motherwell...

Hugh: Even when Motherwell equalised, I still thought we could do it, because that's what they do best, fight till the end, fantastic finish.

Andy: What a result! Brilliant end to a game, remember a few classics at Fir Park but this will live long in the memory. A win like this goes a long way to winning the league.

Peter: A win is a win is a win. Three points closer to retaining title. Well done everyone.

Celtic always 'go right to the end' - Rodgers

Tommy: I'm a 50-year-old man who has been through both good times and bad and I believe if Brendan can up his European record, we will be a last 16 team on a regular basis.

Brian: Great team performance, not convinced we're playing to Kyogo's strengths, he's very creative in getting other players involved.

John: Great game, Celtic eventually got the winner against a resolute Motherwell, a vital three points even at this stage of the season.

Though a disappointing result for Well, fans took heart from the performance...

James: Thought a draw would be a good result, unfortunately not to be, a good team performance nonetheless.

Derek: Another satisfactory performance from the Well bois, blighted by a typical late winner from today's visitors. It's so frustrating. That's three consecutive defeats by the odd goal now in games we should have taken points from. We must kickstart our season again and get the points again. Meantime, great work from Kettlewell and the squad.

Chris: Extremely proud of the boys today. They gave everything. Gutted for them. Agree with everything the manager said afterwards. It's fine margins that decided the game today. There is a big gulf between the clubs but I didn't see it on the pitch. I agreed with the substitutions with 20 minutes to go. We go again at Livi next week. Come on you Well!

Alan: Absolutely speechless, not felt so bad since '76 semi-final at Hampden.

Focus turns to derby for Hearts

Hearts secured a narrow win away to Ross County...

Alfie: Good win, can't complain too much about that. However, we need to move our focus from the win on to the derby. We need 100% focus on training for the derby and we need a 100% performance in the derby. Anything less than a win will not be good enough! We must carry on this winning momentum and it better not be stopped the worst way possible!

Lindsay: Better performance in second half but need a more settled team.

And County fans were not amused...

John: County lack energy from the start. White continues to be toothless up front and it's difficult to understand his role. Loturi should start with either Dhanda or Turner. Samuel and Murray should be the starting forwards. Subs worked well. We need to stop the long ball approach and crowding one side of the park. Open up the play to give room.

Anon: We should have got at least a draw today. Even game, but we are not really threatening up front, which is a worry. Playing very narrow, long ball and one paced. We get caught on the break from attacking positions due to said lack of pace. Goal we lost today was shocking, how can a long straight ball from deep result in a headed goal by 5'9" Forrest?

David: Need a strong ball-winning midfielder as we seem to get a bit overrun in that department. Dhanda and Turner are good footballers but too similar and are not physically strong enough. Cannot afford the luxury of having both on at the same time. Perhaps Allardice should get a chance.

Robert: I am a long serving fan at County but cannot understand our tactics at times. We have a manager that runs hot and cold in his options, it is always a "good game", well we all see it different in the west stand. We don't have a poacher instinct in our players, we keep losing. Not good enough. Matters have to be sorted and soon we are back at the bottom again.

Wait goes on for Saints

St Johnstone's wait for a first league win of the season continues after a draw with Livingston...

Anon: I am 72 y/o, I have and always will be a Saintie, I have no interest in any other teams, the team is trying their best and that's down to the manager but the results are bad, what we need is on match day a member of the supporters should be allowed to have a say in the dressing room and make it known to the team what the supporters want to see.

Stuart: Championship here we come. If our great hope is the fitness of Chris Kane as our number 9 we are doomed even if he does chip in with his annual three goals a season!!!