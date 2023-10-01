National League news - October 2023

Last updated on .From the section National League

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

1 October

Aldershot Town have signed 20-year-old attacking midfielder Joe Haigh, who has been without a club since leaving Chelsea in the summer.