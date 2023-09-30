Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney may face some time on the sidelines after being forced off after 25 minutes for Real Sociedad in yesterday's derby with Athletic Bilbao. (Football Scotland) external-link

"Sometimes the supporters could help the players more," says Rangers boss Michael Beale after Saturday's 3-1 home defeat to Aberdeen, adding that it was "harsh" to hear boos at half time. (Daily Record) external-link

"It's not panic stations," says Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland, who insists the squad are right behind manager Michael Beale. (Football Scotland) external-link

Celtic full-back Greg Taylor delivered the cross for yesterday's dramatic 97th-minute winner at Motherwell but wouldn't have been on the pitch had another substitute been available, reveals manager Brendan Rodgers. (Scotsman) external-link

Montenegro winger Sead Haksabanovic, currently on loan at Stoke City, wants to agree a permanent Celtic exit next year. (Football Insider) external-link

Hearts are preparing to welcome Cammy Devlin back to training on Monday and should have the Australian midfielder available for next weekend's Edinburgh derby. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link