Italian Serie A
SalernitanaSalernitana0Inter MilanInter Milan4

Salernitana 0-4 Inter Milan: Substitute Lautaro Martinez scores all four goals

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez
Lautaro Martinez scored four goals as a second-half substitute for Inter Milan

Lautaro Martinez came off the bench to score all four goals for Inter Milan as they thrashed Salernitana to return to the top of Serie A.

The hosts had kept Inter at bay for the first hour, but fell apart after Argentina's Martinez came on nine minutes after the break and plundered four goals in 27 minutes, including a penalty.

Inter had dropped three points below AC Milan in the table after their rivals won 2-0 against Lazio earlier on Saturday, but returned to the summit on goal difference with 18 points from seven matches.

Elsewhere, Napoli secured their second victory in four days as Victor Osimhen came off the bench and scored in a 4-0 win at Lecce, lifting the Italian champions third.

Line-ups

Salernitana

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13Ochoa
  • 5DaniliucSubstituted forTchaounaat 86'minutes
  • 23GyömbérBooked at 69mins
  • 66Lovato
  • 20Kastanos
  • 8BohinenSubstituted forMaggioreat 79'minutes
  • 99Legowski
  • 3Bradaric
  • 7MarteganiSubstituted forMazzocchiat 71'minutes
  • 21Borges CabralBooked at 60minsSubstituted forStewartat 79'minutes
  • 10DiaSubstituted forPirolaat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Fiorillo
  • 6Sambia
  • 11Botheim
  • 17Fazio
  • 19Stewart
  • 25Maggiore
  • 28Bronn
  • 30Mazzocchi
  • 33Tchaouna
  • 36Sfait
  • 56Costil
  • 98Pirola

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Sommer
  • 28Pavard
  • 6de Vrij
  • 15Acerbi
  • 2DumfriesSubstituted forDarmianat 79'minutes
  • 23BarellaSubstituted forAgouméat 86'minutes
  • 20ÇalhanogluBooked at 25minsSubstituted forAsllaniat 54'minutes
  • 14KlaassenSubstituted forMkhitaryanat 54'minutes
  • 30Zopolato Neves
  • 9Thuram
  • 70SánchezSubstituted forLa Martínezat 55'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10La Martínez
  • 12Di Gennaro
  • 21Asllani
  • 22Mkhitaryan
  • 31Bisseck
  • 32Dimarco
  • 36Darmian
  • 42Agoumé
  • 49Sarr
  • 50Stankovic
  • 77Audero
  • 95Bastoni
Referee:
Rosario Abisso

Match Stats

Home TeamSalernitanaAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home12
Away16
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Salernitana 0, Inter Milan 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Salernitana 0, Inter Milan 4.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).

  4. Post update

    Lorenzo Pirola (Salernitana) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Salernitana 0, Inter Milan 4. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Carlos Augusto.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Salernitana. Loum Tchaouna replaces Flavius Daniliuc.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Salernitana. Lorenzo Pirola replaces Boulaye Dia.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Lucien Agoumé replaces Nicolò Barella.

  9. Post update

    Goal! Salernitana 0, Inter Milan 3. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Penalty Inter Milan. Marcus Thuram draws a foul in the penalty area.

  11. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Matteo Lovato (Salernitana) after a foul in the penalty area.

  12. Post update

    Carlos Augusto (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Flavius Daniliuc (Salernitana).

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Trivante Stewart (Salernitana) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).

  16. Post update

    Giulio Maggiore (Salernitana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Salernitana. Giulio Maggiore replaces Emil Bohinen.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Salernitana. Trivante Stewart replaces Jovane Cabral.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Matteo Darmian replaces Denzel Dumfries.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Salernitana 0, Inter Milan 2. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolò Barella with a cross.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 30th September 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan76011931618
2AC Milan7601158718
3Napoli74211661014
4Juventus6411126613
5Atalanta6402115612
6Fiorentina63211210211
7Lecce732289-111
8Frosinone62319819
9Sassuolo63031112-19
10Torino622267-18
11Genoa621389-17
12Bologna614134-17
13Hellas Verona621346-27
14Lazio7214710-37
15Monza613247-36
16Roma6123131125
17Udinese6033210-83
18Empoli6105113-123
19Salernitana7034414-103
20Cagliari602429-72
View full Italian Serie A table

