Lautaro Martinez scored four goals as a second-half substitute for Inter Milan

Lautaro Martinez came off the bench to score all four goals for Inter Milan as they thrashed Salernitana to return to the top of Serie A.

The hosts had kept Inter at bay for the first hour, but fell apart after Argentina's Martinez came on nine minutes after the break and plundered four goals in 27 minutes, including a penalty.

Inter had dropped three points below AC Milan in the table after their rivals won 2-0 against Lazio earlier on Saturday, but returned to the summit on goal difference with 18 points from seven matches.

Christian Pulisic gave Inter the lead on the hour at the San Siro when he slammed in a bobbling pass from Rafael Leao for his third goal since joining from Chelsea.

Leao was again involved as Inter made sure of the points in the 88th minute, the Portugal winger bursting into the area before cutting the ball back for Noah Okafor to slide home.

Elsewhere, Napoli secured their second victory in four days as Victor Osimhen came off the bench and scored in a 4-0 win at Lecce, lifting the Italian champions third.