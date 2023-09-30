Match ends, Salernitana 0, Inter Milan 4.
Lautaro Martinez came off the bench to score all four goals for Inter Milan as they thrashed Salernitana to return to the top of Serie A.
The hosts had kept Inter at bay for the first hour, but fell apart after Argentina's Martinez came on nine minutes after the break and plundered four goals in 27 minutes, including a penalty.
Inter had dropped three points below AC Milan in the table after their rivals won 2-0 against Lazio earlier on Saturday, but returned to the summit on goal difference with 18 points from seven matches.
Christian Pulisic gave Inter the lead on the hour at the San Siro when he slammed in a bobbling pass from Rafael Leao for his third goal since joining from Chelsea.
Leao was again involved as Inter made sure of the points in the 88th minute, the Portugal winger bursting into the area before cutting the ball back for Noah Okafor to slide home.
Elsewhere, Napoli secured their second victory in four days as Victor Osimhen came off the bench and scored in a 4-0 win at Lecce, lifting the Italian champions third.
Line-ups
Salernitana
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 13Ochoa
- 5DaniliucSubstituted forTchaounaat 86'minutes
- 23GyömbérBooked at 69mins
- 66Lovato
- 20Kastanos
- 8BohinenSubstituted forMaggioreat 79'minutes
- 99Legowski
- 3Bradaric
- 7MarteganiSubstituted forMazzocchiat 71'minutes
- 21Borges CabralBooked at 60minsSubstituted forStewartat 79'minutes
- 10DiaSubstituted forPirolaat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Fiorillo
- 6Sambia
- 11Botheim
- 17Fazio
- 19Stewart
- 25Maggiore
- 28Bronn
- 30Mazzocchi
- 33Tchaouna
- 36Sfait
- 56Costil
- 98Pirola
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Sommer
- 28Pavard
- 6de Vrij
- 15Acerbi
- 2DumfriesSubstituted forDarmianat 79'minutes
- 23BarellaSubstituted forAgouméat 86'minutes
- 20ÇalhanogluBooked at 25minsSubstituted forAsllaniat 54'minutes
- 14KlaassenSubstituted forMkhitaryanat 54'minutes
- 30Zopolato Neves
- 9Thuram
- 70SánchezSubstituted forLa Martínezat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 10La Martínez
- 12Di Gennaro
- 21Asllani
- 22Mkhitaryan
- 31Bisseck
- 32Dimarco
- 36Darmian
- 42Agoumé
- 49Sarr
- 50Stankovic
- 77Audero
- 95Bastoni
- Referee:
- Rosario Abisso
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Salernitana 0, Inter Milan 4.
Post update
Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).
Post update
Lorenzo Pirola (Salernitana) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Salernitana 0, Inter Milan 4. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Carlos Augusto.
Substitution
Substitution, Salernitana. Loum Tchaouna replaces Flavius Daniliuc.
Substitution
Substitution, Salernitana. Lorenzo Pirola replaces Boulaye Dia.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Lucien Agoumé replaces Nicolò Barella.
Post update
Goal! Salernitana 0, Inter Milan 3. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Penalty Inter Milan. Marcus Thuram draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Matteo Lovato (Salernitana) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Carlos Augusto (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Flavius Daniliuc (Salernitana).
Post update
Attempt saved. Trivante Stewart (Salernitana) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).
Post update
Giulio Maggiore (Salernitana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Salernitana. Giulio Maggiore replaces Emil Bohinen.
Substitution
Substitution, Salernitana. Trivante Stewart replaces Jovane Cabral.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Matteo Darmian replaces Denzel Dumfries.
Goal!
Goal! Salernitana 0, Inter Milan 2. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolò Barella with a cross.