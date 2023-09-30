Last updated on .From the section European Football

Players await news after goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen is injured

A Dutch-top flight match between RKC Waalwijk and Ajax was abandoned after the home goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen was knocked unconscious.

The game was stopped in the 84th minute after the Dutchman, 28, collided with Ajax forward Brian Brobbey.

Players frantically called for help and were in tears as a motionless Vaessen was treated on the pitch, with a screen put up.

His club said he regained consciousness while he was taken off on a stretcher.

RKC said: external-link "After extensive medical examination, he is conscious and has been transported to hospital for further examination.

"We are extremely shocked by the incident. We wish Etienne a lot of strength and strength and hope to have him with us again soon."

RKC director Frank van Mosselveld told Dutch broadcaster NOS: "Etienne was knocked out for a while.

"Our medical staff started reanimation straightaway but it looks like it wasn't a problem with his heart. He was conscious again when he left the field but he did not know where he was."

Ajax were leading Saturday's Eredivisie game 3-2 before it was eventually abandoned.

"This is about more than football," Ajax wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Praying you're okay, Etienne."