Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said his side's defeat came in "the most unfair circumstances"

Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham were the beneficiaries of a truly horrendous error from officialdom that ensured the Australian's superb start rolled on with a controversial victory over Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool's players left north London with a burning sense of injustice, fuelled by a statement from referees' body the PGMOL that confirmed "significant human error" was responsible for Luis Diaz's goal being incorrectly ruled out for offside in the first half of this bitterly painful 2-1 defeat.

There was nothing approaching consolation for Liverpool, who were also unhappy about red cards for Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota in each half.

Indeed, they must have felt Joel Matip's decisive own goal seconds from the end was the final kick in the teeth for the nine men who came so close to securing a courageous draw, only to suffer the cruellest conclusion.

This was a bad day for Liverpool, through no fault of their own - and a dreadful one for the PGMOL.

Spurs cash in as Postecoglou's positive start goes on

No excuses can and should be provided for the incorrect conclusion that saw Diaz's goal chalked off after the video assistant referee inexplicably failed to intervene - but what a contrast in emotions for Spurs, who provided further evidence amid the mayhem that they might just be on to something under Postecoglou.

It was a day that increased the optimism around Spurs and also suggested the Premier League title race may not be the formality that many suspect it will be, with Liverpool's own start and defiant performance here.

In their different ways, Spurs and Liverpool showed they both have the capability to be forces to be reckoned with this season, despite the elation on one side and the heartbreak and bitterness on the other after a tumultuous, magnificent game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

For Spurs, following Matip's unwitting intervention in added time, this victory can be taken as another important step on the road to redemption under Postecoglou following the stodgy fare dished up by Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

Spurs had a huge slice of good fortune to help them along the way here, but the manner in which they have bought into Postecoglou's intense attacking style - and the patience they showed as they probed to break Liverpool down - was massively encouraging.

The atmosphere and environment inside the stadium has been transformed before during and after games. This feels like a unified football club moving in the right direction once more, irrespective of the outcome here.

Son Heung-min's goal against Liverpool was his sixth of the Premier League season

There is an identifiable personality about Spurs, irrespective of the way they arrived at the three points here. If they had been offered a point at Arsenal and win over Liverpool before those fixtures, they would have taken them gratefully.

Spurs are now only a point behind leaders Manchester City - who have seen their own cloak of invincibility dented this week with defeat in the Carabao Cup at Newcastle United then a shock loss at struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Riches indeed given Spurs' hopes and aspirations before the start of the season.

City's stumble has at least given hope to a chasing pack that also includes Arsenal, impressive 4-0 winners at Bournemouth, although it will still take something very special to overhaul Pep Guardiola's reigning champions over 38 games.

Silver linings for Reds despite late heartbreak

As for Liverpool, this was a painful experience that left them feeling cheated out of a point, but also confirmed that Klopp's new-look side are right back as contenders this season.

Liverpool have sailed close to the wind in this campaign by consistently falling behind in games only to extricate themselves through unbreakable spirit and an attack loaded with menace.

A result here proved beyond them by a matter of seconds, and as the result of a gross error. But Liverpool's display showed a different side to their nature that will have delighted Klopp, even allowing for his fury at how events and the fates conspired against them.

Liverpool kept Spurs at bay with nine men through organisation, determination and resilience - and when the hosts broke through, Alisson, with saves from James Maddison and Son Heung-min, demonstrated why he stands comparison with anyone in the world in his position.

This, for all the controversy and Liverpool's justified complaints, was another day for Spurs fans to revel in and for Postecoglou to take further acclaim at the final whistle, his side showing the sort of patience that also saw them rewarded with a late, late victory against Sheffield United here recently.

The victory came accompanied by subplots, twists in the tale, delight and anger - but nothing could reduce the sheer elation that swept around most of this vast arena after the dramatic finale.