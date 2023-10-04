Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Kieran Tierney had to be replaced during the first half of Real Sociedad's win over Athletic Bilbao

Scotland are without Kieran Tierney for this month's Euro 2024 qualifier in Spain and the friendly with France.

The on-loan Arsenal left-back, 26, was replaced during the first half of his new side's 3-0 La Liga derby win over Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Scott McKenna or the returning Liam Copper may deputise on the left of defence after being named in the squad.

England-born Elliot Anderson is not included after briefly training the squad for last month's games.

Luton forward Jacob Brown replaces Hearts' Lawrence Shankland while Celtic left-back Greg Taylor returns.

A draw or win for Steve Clarke's side in Spain would ensure qualification to next summer's finals in Germany.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark (Hearts), Angus Gunn (Norwich), Liam Kelly (Motherwell)

Defenders: Liam Cooper (Leeds), Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq), Aaron Hickey (Brentford), Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest), Nathan Patterson (Everton), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Greg Taylor (Celtic)

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Billy Gilmour (Brighton), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United)

Forwards: Che Adams (Southampton), Jacob Brown (Luton), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Lyndon Dykes (QPR), Kevin Nisbet (Millwall)