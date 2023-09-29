Last updated on .From the section Football

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool came within moments of securing a draw with only nine men

Referees' body PGMOL has admitted the decision to disallow Luis Diaz's goal in nine-man Liverpool's 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur was "a significant human error".

At 0-0 and with the Reds a man down Diaz's goal was ruled out by an unusually quick VAR decision in which the customary offside line graphic was not shown.

"PGMOL acknowledge a significant human error occurred," the statement read.

"PGMOL will conduct a full review."

"The goal by Luiz Diaz was disallowed for offside by the on-field team of match officials. This was a clear and obvious factual error and should have resulted in the goal being awarded through VAR intervention, however, the VAR failed to intervene.

The Reds also had Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota sent off, and lost to a stoppage-time Joel Matip own goal after resolutely keeping Spurs out.

Speaking after the match, Jurgen Klopp said his side's defeat came in "the most unfair circumstances" with "crazy decisions".

On Diaz's disallowed goal, Klopp told Sky Sports: "That is not offside when you see it," he told Sky Sports.

"The ball is between Mo [Salah]'s legs, they drew the line wrong and didn't judge the moment when Mo passed the ball right."