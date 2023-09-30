Close menu

Tottenham 2-1 Liverpool: PGMOL admits 'significant human error' over disallowed Luis Diaz goal

Jurgen Klopp with his arms raised in shock during Liverpool's defeat away at Tottenham
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool came within moments of securing a draw with only nine men

Referees' body PGMOL has admitted the decision to disallow Luis Diaz's goal in nine-man Liverpool's 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur was "a significant human error".

At 0-0 and with the Reds a man down, Diaz's goal was ruled out by an unusually quick VAR decision in which the customary offside line graphic was not shown.

"PGMOL acknowledge a significant human error occurred," the statement read.

"PGMOL will conduct a full review."

"The goal by Luiz Diaz was disallowed for offside by the on-field team of match officials. This was a clear and obvious factual error and should have resulted in the goal being awarded through VAR intervention, however, the VAR failed to intervene.

The Reds also had Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota sent off, and lost to a stoppage-time Joel Matip own goal after resolutely keeping Spurs out.

Speaking after the match, Jurgen Klopp said his side's defeat came in "the most unfair circumstances" with "crazy decisions".

On Diaz's disallowed goal, Klopp told Sky Sports: "That is not offside when you see it," he told Sky Sports.

"The ball is between Mo [Salah]'s legs, they drew the line wrong and didn't judge the moment when Mo passed the ball right."

'Everyone will agree' on 'horrendous' VAR decision

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said he is "losing faith" in VAR after the referees' incorrect decision to disallow Diaz's goal without any intervention from Stockley Park.

"I'm losing faith, [which] is difficult to say," he said.

"The VAR should be absolutely clear and obvious with everything they're deciding on. I've seen the still back - on live TV there were no lines being shown. It's all a bit strange, I don't know who was in the VAR room and making that decision. It's not a good thing, it doesn't look well either. It is what it is, we lost."

Gary Neville told Sky Sports the decision was "horrendous" and said it was "clear for everyone" to see that Diaz was onside.

"That is unbelievable! It is very significant. I have defended VAR and offsides being a matter of fact, but there have been a few which I thought were wrong in recent weeks," the former Manchester United defender said.

"It was all too quick. That is a horrendous one. It is clearly onside, clear for everyone. Something hasn't been right the last few weeks. They are picking the wrong cameras to draw the lines on. It is weird."

Jamie Redknapp added: "Everyone will agree, this is onside and makes you wonder how many other decisions they got wrong. It looks like they got that wrong by a yard. It is not a good look. For me they got that so badly wrong. We are making things so complicated."

Comments

Join the conversation

690 comments

  • Comment posted by whocares, today at 20:36

    It's not error it's incompetence! Does the game get replayed? NO! Do Liverpool get three points? No! SACK THEM ALL! Incompetent fools!

    • Reply posted by Imbrahomavic, today at 20:40

      Imbrahomavic replied:
      Who cares?

  • Comment posted by BBCBlogger, today at 20:37

    So- VAR simply didn’t bother cheking? There’s no talk about the technology not working - simply that they failed to intervene

    If that’s the case - then they should be sacked as that is inexcusable

    • Reply posted by soccerteur, today at 20:40

      soccerteur replied:
      Agree

  • Comment posted by sharkness, today at 20:37

    No apology as part of the statement, even though the game could have completely changed at that point. Horrendous. I don't understand how the TMO in rugby can do its job so well, and VAR is such an unbelievable shower. Something has to change, because this is rotten and too common

    • Reply posted by BerylFlyingDragon, today at 20:44

      BerylFlyingDragon replied:
      Gambling money that's why

  • Comment posted by jmp, today at 20:38

    I am convinced that Football is clearly corrupt. Anything that has these sums of money involved in it is bound to be.

    • Reply posted by The Sleepy Hollow, today at 20:39

      The Sleepy Hollow replied:
      I agree 100% with you.

      Look at Italy and Spain.
      The EPL is no different

  • Comment posted by Kmelx, today at 20:36

    Sack all of the officials, that was a disgrace.

    • Reply posted by Lucifer, today at 20:46

      Lucifer replied:
      Agree it was a disgrace, but they were cheating that's why they concluded offside so quickly without any lines, var is here to cheat, absolutely shocking behaviour

  • Comment posted by JM, today at 20:36

    The one thing VAR should be able to get right consistently without controversy….

    The incompetence is staggering

    • Reply posted by BerylFlyingDragon, today at 20:47

      BerylFlyingDragon replied:
      If you say incompetence then you're swallowing the absolute guff that is being promoted by pundits. It's corruption, not incompetence.

  • Comment posted by Redman, today at 20:36

    Pgmol need a red card

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 20:52

      Celts replied:
      Either they didn't bother to draw the lines. Or they did draw the lines, saw it was onside and just gave offside anyway.

      Either way, it's not "human error". It's actual cheating!!

      The PGMOL cannot say that's human error. There needs to be an independent investigation and consequences.

      For Liverpool, they should either demand the match to be replayed or sue the league.

  • Comment posted by Yep, today at 20:36

    Gross misconduct in the workplace

  • Comment posted by Holly Mills, today at 20:37

    So ot was onside like it blatantly looked like it was. All those people saying get over it it was offside were wrong. Whoever made that decision needs to be sacked

    • Reply posted by Eddie Baby, today at 20:48

      Eddie Baby replied:
      Cry some more. Liverpool have been getting favourable decisions at anfield for 40 years.

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 20:38

    So the man who is competent enough to watch the Curtis Jones tackle and send the on field ref to the screen with a still of the final contact point isn't competent enough to do the simplest parts of his job... Who knew!

    • Reply posted by thegreatestsportfan, today at 20:51

      thegreatestsportfan replied:
      Corruption?

  • Comment posted by Islander, today at 20:36

    Now call the match Null and Void

  • Comment posted by Q_Q, today at 20:36

    Changed the game totally and there’s no apology in the world can change that.

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 20:54

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      Yup - They can't be that incompetent. Surely?? Corruption???

  • Comment posted by JB2019, today at 20:37

    VAR, is nothing but a corrupt farce on my opinion

    • Reply posted by BerylFlyingDragon, today at 20:46

      BerylFlyingDragon replied:
      The technology is not corrupt. The people who run it are and this will get worse if VAR is scrapped.

  • Comment posted by Fluff, today at 20:37

    Best league - worst officials.

    • Reply posted by Chewywright, today at 20:58

      Chewywright replied:
      You’ve clearly not watch the standard of refs in League 2. Make EPL officials look unimpeachable.

  • Comment posted by Bonesy, today at 20:37

    VAR needs scrapping, for the love of football and fairness get rid of it until someone can use it properly.

    • Reply posted by OK, today at 20:47

      OK replied:
      Then everyone starts diving in the box again. It's better with VAR

  • Comment posted by robbadgie, today at 20:37

    These people should be fired, not paid and never work in this job again

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 20:58

      Celts replied:
      And Liverpool should sue them millions if it ends up costing them the title or a top 4 spot.

      The PGMOL should not be investigating themselves over this. There needs to be an independent investigation. This isn't a subjective decision, it's factually incorrect.

      The only logical explanation is that the video referee saw it was onside, but cheated and gave it offside anyway.

  • Comment posted by Swandog, today at 20:37

    Absolutely shocking decision! Terrible by VAR!

  • Comment posted by Bezwaldo, today at 20:36

    Too little too late

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 20:59

      Celts replied:
      Why is it too late? Why do we need to accept the results of this decision?

      Once the investigation concludes that the video referee knew it was onside, but decided to cheat Liverpool out of a goal. The match should simply be replayed.

  • Comment posted by ghw, today at 20:37

    Spuds were lucky and referring was abysmal. Game should be replayed.

    • Reply posted by ken, today at 20:54

      ken replied:
      Boo boo what a shame for once Liverpool are the wrong side of VAR

  • Comment posted by James, today at 20:36

    They said sorry. That's OK then.

    • Reply posted by Edi687, today at 20:38

      Edi687 replied:
      Didn't even say sorry

