Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe was in PSG's starting XI despite being an injury doubt in midweek

Paris St-Germain have made their worst start to a season under owners Qatar Sports Investment after being held to a goalless draw by Ligue 1 strugglers Clermont.

The result means Luis Enrique's side have 12 points after seven league games, their lowest tally at this stage of a season since the 2010-11 campaign.

Although the French champions were boosted by the return of Kylian Mbappe after he limped off in last weekend's 4-0 win over Marseille, he had a frustrating afternoon and was booked for diving late in the game.

Clermont goalkeeper Mory Diaw, who played for PSG as a youngster, did well to deny a number of efforts from Mbappe, Randal Kolo Muani and Ousmane Dembele before the break.

His best save came in the second half when he clawed away a Goncalo Ramos effort despite going to ground early, and he rounded off his performance with a crucial stop to deny Danilo Pereira's header.

PSG head into Wednesday's Champions League game against Newcastle second in Ligue 1, one point behind surprise leaders Brest, who have a game in hand.