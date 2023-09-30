Match ends, Clermont 0, Paris Saint Germain 0.
Paris St-Germain have made their worst start to a season under owners Qatar Sports Investment after being held to a goalless draw by Ligue 1 strugglers Clermont.
The result means Luis Enrique's side have 12 points after seven league games, their lowest tally at this stage of a season since the 2010-11 campaign.
Although the French champions were boosted by the return of Kylian Mbappe after he limped off in last weekend's 4-0 win over Marseille, he had a frustrating afternoon and was booked for diving late in the game.
Clermont goalkeeper Mory Diaw, who played for PSG as a youngster, did well to deny a number of efforts from Mbappe, Randal Kolo Muani and Ousmane Dembele before the break.
His best save came in the second half when he clawed away a Goncalo Ramos effort despite going to ground early, and he rounded off his performance with a crucial stop to deny Danilo Pereira's header.
PSG head into Wednesday's Champions League game against Newcastle second in Ligue 1, one point behind surprise leaders Brest, who have a game in hand.
Line-ups
Clermont
Formation 3-5-2
- 99Diaw
- 36Seidu
- 17Pelmard
- 5Caufriez
- 15KonateBooked at 90mins
- 12GonalonsBooked at 57minsSubstituted forRashaniat 69'minutes
- 7MagninSubstituted forKeïtaat 90+2'minutes
- 25Gastien
- 11AllevinahSubstituted forZeffaneat 84'minutes
- 10ChamSubstituted forBoutobbaat 84'minutes
- 23Nicholson
Substitutes
- 1Ndiaye
- 2Zeffane
- 6Keïta
- 8Boutobba
- 9Andric
- 18Rashani
- 20Maurer
- 21Ogier
- 95Kyei
PSG
Formation 3-4-3
- 99G Donnarumma
- 15Danilo
- 37Skriniar
- 5Marquinhos
- 2Hakimi
- 17VitinhaSubstituted forZaïre-Emeryat 64'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 8RuizBooked at 90mins
- 29BarcolaSubstituted forGonçalo Ramosat 64'minutes
- 10Dembélé
- 23Kolo Muani
- 7MbappéBooked at 81mins
Substitutes
- 4Ugarte
- 9Gonçalo Ramos
- 21Hernández
- 26Mukiele
- 27Ndour
- 28Soler
- 33Zaïre-Emery
- 80Tenas
- 97Kurzawa
- Referee:
- Marc Bollengier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away10
- Corners
- Home6
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Clermont 0, Paris Saint Germain 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Randal Kolo Muani.
Post update
Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Elbasan Rashani (Clermont).
Booking
Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Randal Kolo Muani (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Alidu Seidu (Clermont) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Clermont. Habib Keïta replaces Yohann Magnin.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marquinhos with a headed pass.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Cheick Oumar Konate.
Post update
Attempt saved. Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross.
Booking
Cheick Oumar Konate (Clermont) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Randal Kolo Muani (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Cheick Oumar Konate (Clermont).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Shamar Nicholson (Clermont) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Johan Gastien with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Clermont. Conceded by Danilo Pereira.
Post update
Foul by Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Cheick Oumar Konate (Clermont) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.