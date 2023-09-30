Last updated on .From the section Rangers

'We'll see what happens' - Beale on Rangers future

Michael Beale said "we'll see" when asked about his Rangers future after a third league defeat of the season left his side seven points behind leaders Celtic.

The Ibrox manager felt his side "had turned a corner" after four straight wins, but Saturday's "horrible result" against Aberdeen has mounted further pressure on his shoulders.

When asked if he has any indication whether is job is safe or not, Beale said "I haven't spoken to anyone right now" before concluding with "we'll see what happens".

"Everyone realises where we are, the standard and results need to be better," the Rangers boss added on Sportsound.

"We can't hide behind the fact that we won four games because today wasn't good enough.

"We had enough opportunities to win it then we end up getting beat by a scoreline we should never lose by here at Ibrox off a team like Aberdeen."

Beale and his players are braced for criticism, which they got a flavour of from the remaining Ibrox support at full time on Saturday. Any that comes their way will be fair game, says Beale.

The Rangers manager has vowed "to make it up to" a disgruntled fanbase, but an increasing number feel enough is enough.

"That's the last straw," supporter Bryan Fotheringham said on Sportsound. "It's been coming for a while. The club have been kicking the can down the road for too long.

"I felt after PSV defeat that he was lucky to stay, after the Celtic loss he was even more lucky. The feeling amongst the fans was pretty toxic that day, I can only imagine it was 10 times worse [on Saturday].

"The scouting has been atrocious. Identifying of players hasn't been good enough. The only real success is Jack Butland."

'Less talk, more action' required for Beale

Beale's summer recruitment has been repeatedly criticised in the early weeks of the season.

Following the departures of Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent, Antonio Colak and Fashion Sakala, money was spent on Danilo, Cyriel Dessers, Abdallah Sima and Sam Lammers. But four have come in for criticism to varying degrees.

With 14 shots inside the Aberdeen box on Saturday, Rangers could only come up with one goal.

Profligacy has been a constant theme in the infancy of the Ibrox side's season, and Beale was again left to lament that at full time on Saturday.

"We started the game well," he said. "We had three or four big chances to go in front, then we get caught on a set play we don't do well enough with.

"After the sending off things become more difficult, but in terms of chances we had the most. It's not good enough for me, the players or anyone at the club.

"[The fans] want to see results, I get it. I understood what I was getting myself involved in [when I took this job]. Everybody needs to do better. Less talk, more action."

If the form doesn't load properly, go straight to it here... external-link