German Bundesliga
RB LeipzigRB Leipzig2Bayern MunichBayern Munich2

RB Leipzig 2-2 Bayern Munich: Harry Kane penalty inspires comeback draw

By Joe NelsonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Harry Kane celebrates scoring
Harry Kane has now scored eight goals in his first six Bundesliga appearances, the second-most in the league's history

Harry Kane's eighth Bundesliga goal inspired Bayern Munich to come from behind and earn a 2-2 draw at RB Leipzig.

Kane has now scored nine goals in all competitions for the Bundesliga champions since his summer move from Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite being defeated 3-0 by Leipzig in the German Super Cup in August, Bayern almost had an early lead this time round, but Jamal Musiala fired tamely at Janis Blaswich.

Moments after Emil Forsberg had fired wide, Leipzig striker Lois Openda opened the scoring, rounding Sven Ulreich and slotting the ball into the net.

The Belgian forward was at the heart of the hosts' positive first-half play and, after his effort from a corner was thwarted, Castello Lukeba tucked home the rebound to double the hosts' lead.

After a toothless first half, Bayern were presented with the opportunity to halve the deficit soon after the restart, when a VAR review concluded Leon Goretzka's free-kick had struck Benjamin Heinrichs' arm.

Kane fired the resulting spot-kick into the bottom corner, and it appeared to light a fire inside the reigning champions, too.

Bayern's increased pressure told when, after dangerous efforts from Raphael Guerreiro and Mathys Tel, Leroy Sane broke through on the counter-attack and finished devastatingly.

Both sides searched for a late winner in a raucous atmosphere but solid goalkeeping from both Blaswich and Ulreich ensured the points were shared.

The draw sees Bayern leapfrog Borussia Dortmund into third in the Bundesliga table, while Leipzig remain in fifth after six games.

Line-ups

RB Leipzig

Formation 4-2-2-2

  • 21Blaswich
  • 39HenrichsSubstituted forKlostermannat 87'minutes
  • 2SimakanBooked at 54mins
  • 23LukebaBooked at 64mins
  • 22Raum
  • 24Schlager
  • 44KamplSubstituted forSeiwaldat 64'minutes
  • 20Simons
  • 10ForsbergSubstituted forBaumgartnerat 72'minutes
  • 9PoulsenSubstituted forSeskoat 72'minutes
  • 17OpendaSubstituted forCarvalhoat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 3Lenz
  • 8Haidara
  • 13Seiwald
  • 14Baumgartner
  • 16Klostermann
  • 18Carvalho
  • 26Moriba
  • 30Sesko

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 26UlreichBooked at 44mins
  • 27Laimer
  • 2UpamecanoBooked at 51mins
  • 3Kim Min-jae
  • 19Davies
  • 6Kimmich
  • 8GoretzkaSubstituted forGuerreiroat 45'minutes
  • 10Sané
  • 42MusialaBooked at 72minsSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 87'minutes
  • 11ComanSubstituted forTelat 45'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 9KaneBooked at 38mins

Substitutes

  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 18Peretz
  • 20Sarr
  • 22Guerreiro
  • 25Müller
  • 39Tel
  • 40Mazraoui
  • 41Krätzig
Referee:
Marco Fritz
Attendance:
47,069

Match Stats

Home TeamRB LeipzigAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home6
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, RB Leipzig 2, FC Bayern München 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 2, FC Bayern München 2.

  3. Post update

    Harry Kane (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Xaver Schlager (RB Leipzig).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Eric Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harry Kane with a cross.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Eric Choupo-Moting replaces Jamal Musiala.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, RB Leipzig. Lukas Klostermann replaces Benjamin Henrichs.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, RB Leipzig. Fábio Carvalho replaces Loïs Openda.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Raum (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Christoph Baumgartner.

  10. Booking

    Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München).

  12. Post update

    Xaver Schlager (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Mathys Tel.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern München).

  16. Post update

    Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, RB Leipzig. Benjamin Sesko replaces Yussuf Poulsen.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, RB Leipzig. Christoph Baumgartner replaces Emil Forsberg.

  19. Booking

    Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

