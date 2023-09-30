Match ends, RB Leipzig 2, FC Bayern München 2.
Harry Kane's eighth Bundesliga goal inspired Bayern Munich to come from behind and earn a 2-2 draw at RB Leipzig.
Kane has now scored nine goals in all competitions for the Bundesliga champions since his summer move from Tottenham Hotspur.
Despite being defeated 3-0 by Leipzig in the German Super Cup in August, Bayern almost had an early lead this time round, but Jamal Musiala fired tamely at Janis Blaswich.
Moments after Emil Forsberg had fired wide, Leipzig striker Lois Openda opened the scoring, rounding Sven Ulreich and slotting the ball into the net.
The Belgian forward was at the heart of the hosts' positive first-half play and, after his effort from a corner was thwarted, Castello Lukeba tucked home the rebound to double the hosts' lead.
After a toothless first half, Bayern were presented with the opportunity to halve the deficit soon after the restart, when a VAR review concluded Leon Goretzka's free-kick had struck Benjamin Heinrichs' arm.
Kane fired the resulting spot-kick into the bottom corner, and it appeared to light a fire inside the reigning champions, too.
Bayern's increased pressure told when, after dangerous efforts from Raphael Guerreiro and Mathys Tel, Leroy Sane broke through on the counter-attack and finished devastatingly.
Both sides searched for a late winner in a raucous atmosphere but solid goalkeeping from both Blaswich and Ulreich ensured the points were shared.
The draw sees Bayern leapfrog Borussia Dortmund into third in the Bundesliga table, while Leipzig remain in fifth after six games.
Line-ups
RB Leipzig
Formation 4-2-2-2
- 21Blaswich
- 39HenrichsSubstituted forKlostermannat 87'minutes
- 2SimakanBooked at 54mins
- 23LukebaBooked at 64mins
- 22Raum
- 24Schlager
- 44KamplSubstituted forSeiwaldat 64'minutes
- 20Simons
- 10ForsbergSubstituted forBaumgartnerat 72'minutes
- 9PoulsenSubstituted forSeskoat 72'minutes
- 17OpendaSubstituted forCarvalhoat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Gulácsi
- 3Lenz
- 8Haidara
- 13Seiwald
- 14Baumgartner
- 16Klostermann
- 18Carvalho
- 26Moriba
- 30Sesko
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 26UlreichBooked at 44mins
- 27Laimer
- 2UpamecanoBooked at 51mins
- 3Kim Min-jae
- 19Davies
- 6Kimmich
- 8GoretzkaSubstituted forGuerreiroat 45'minutes
- 10Sané
- 42MusialaBooked at 72minsSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 87'minutes
- 11ComanSubstituted forTelat 45'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 9KaneBooked at 38mins
Substitutes
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 18Peretz
- 20Sarr
- 22Guerreiro
- 25Müller
- 39Tel
- 40Mazraoui
- 41Krätzig
- Referee:
- Marco Fritz
- Attendance:
- 47,069
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 2, FC Bayern München 2.
Harry Kane (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Xaver Schlager (RB Leipzig).
Attempt saved. Eric Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harry Kane with a cross.
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Eric Choupo-Moting replaces Jamal Musiala.
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Lukas Klostermann replaces Benjamin Henrichs.
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Fábio Carvalho replaces Loïs Openda.
Attempt missed. David Raum (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Christoph Baumgartner.
Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Xaver Schlager (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Mathys Tel.
Foul by Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Benjamin Sesko replaces Yussuf Poulsen.
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Christoph Baumgartner replaces Emil Forsberg.
Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München).