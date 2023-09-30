Close menu
Spanish La Liga
GironaGirona0Real MadridReal Madrid3

Girona 0-3 Real Madrid: Jude Bellingham on target as visitors go top of La Liga

Jude Bellingham scores Real Madrid's third in their game against Girona in La Liga
Jude Bellingham is the top scorer in La Liga with six goals to his name so far

Jude Bellingham scored his seventh goal of the season as Real Madrid moved top of La Liga with a comfortable victory over high-flying Girona.

Joselu opened the scoring from a fabulous Bellingham pass before Aurelien Tchouameni headed in the visitors' second.

Bellingham completed the scoring with a smart second-half finish.

The win lifts Madrid above Girona and Barcelona, who beat Sevilla on Friday.

Girona, who topped the table going into the latest round of La Liga fixtures, started with a spring in their step and created two golden opportunities to take the lead.

Yangel Herrera headed narrowly over the crossbar from a central position inside the area, before Viktor Tsygankov struck the outside of the post from another free header.

Madrid gradually found their rhythm and eventually took the lead thanks to a marvellous piece of play from Bellingham, who picked out Joselu with the outside of his right boot to give the former Stoke and Newcastle forward an easy finish.

Tchouameni doubled Madrid's lead four minutes later after being left completely unmarked from Toni Kroos' inswinging corner.

The home side almost pulled one back five minutes into the second half, but Kepa Arrizabalaga was equal to David Lopez's header and Eric Garcia was unable to steer home the rebound.

Bellingham got Madrid's third with 20 minutes remaining, finding the far corner after Paulo Gazzaniga had parried Joselu's initial effort. The 20-year-old is only the second player to score at least six goals in his first seven La Liga matches for Madrid this century, after Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009.

The game ended on a sour note for the visitors as Nacho was dismissed deep into added time for a reckless challenge on Portu, who left the field on a stretcher.

Carlo Ancelotti's team travel to Napoli in their second Champions League group match on Tuesday.

Line-ups

Girona

Formation 4-5-1

  • 13Gazzaniga
  • 20Couto
  • 25GarcíaBooked at 64mins
  • 17Blind
  • 3Gutiérrez
  • 8TsygankovSubstituted forFernándezat 45'minutes
  • 21HerreraSubstituted forSolisat 87'minutes
  • 5LópezSubstituted forPortugués Manzaneraat 60'minutesSubstituted forat 90+7'minutes
  • 14García
  • 16Moreira de OliveiraSubstituted forTorreat 79'minutes
  • 9DovbykSubstituted forStuaniat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Martín
  • 4Martínez
  • 6Kebe
  • 7Stuani
  • 10García
  • 11Fernández
  • 15Ramírez López
  • 18Torre
  • 22Solis
  • 23Martín
  • 24Portugués Manzanera
  • 26Fuidias

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 25Arrizabalaga RevueltaBooked at 84mins
  • 2Carvajal
  • 22RüdigerBooked at 90mins
  • 6NachoBooked at 90mins
  • 12Camavinga
  • 15ValverdeSubstituted forDíazat 87'minutes
  • 18Tchouaméni
  • 5BellinghamSubstituted forCeballosat 74'minutes
  • 8Kroos
  • 7Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forRodrygoat 68'minutes
  • 14JoseluSubstituted forVázquezat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Modric
  • 11Rodrygo
  • 13Lunin
  • 17Vázquez
  • 19Ceballos
  • 20García
  • 21Díaz
  • 23Mendy
  • 26Piñeiro
  • 34Carrillo
Referee:
Juan Luis Pulido Santana
Attendance:
14,184

Match Stats

Home TeamGironaAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home13
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Girona 0, Real Madrid 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Girona 0, Real Madrid 3.

  3. Post update

    Eric García (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).

  5. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  6. Post update

    Delay in match (Girona).

  7. Post update

    Portu went off injured after Girona had used all subs.

  8. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  9. Booking

    Cristhian Stuani (Girona) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Booking

    Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Dismissal

    Nacho (Real Madrid) is shown the red card.

  12. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Portu (Girona).

  13. Post update

    Delay in match (Real Madrid).

  14. Post update

    VAR Decision: Card upgraded Nacho (Real Madrid).

  15. Post update

    Portu (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).

  17. Post update

    Yan Couto (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).

  19. Post update

    Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 30th September 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid87011661021
2Barcelona86201981120
3Girona86111811719
4Real Sociedad84311410415
5Ath Bilbao8422137614
6Atl Madrid64111551013
7Rayo Vallecano8332911-212
8Valencia731397210
9Cádiz723268-29
10Getafe82331013-39
11Real Betis7232712-59
12Villarreal82241013-38
13Sevilla7214111017
14Mallorca81431114-37
15Osasuna7214710-37
16Alavés7214610-47
17Celta Vigo7124711-45
18Las Palmas712426-45
19Granada71151018-84
20Almería7025818-102
View full Spanish La Liga table

