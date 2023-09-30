Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Swansea City players celebrate with Matt Grimes following his goal at Millwall

Michael Duff says Swansea City have not "arrived" despite being pleased with his side's emphatic victory over Millwall.

Jamal Lowe, Matt Grimes and Mykola Kuharevich all struck as the Swans thumped the Lions 3-0 at The Den to secure a second successive Championship win.

But Duff believes the Swans still have plenty of work ahead of them.

"We've not arrived just because we've won a couple of games," said Duff.

"It's just the same as it wasn't the end of the world when we lost a couple of games."

Duff was heavily criticised following Swansea's 2-0 derby defeat by Cardiff City on 16 September.

But the Swans have collected seven of the nine points on offer since losing to the Bluebirds.

"I think the reaction since the Cardiff game has been brilliant," added Duff.

"We're all aware that we let everybody down, ourselves, the supporters, the club and the community.

"The reaction since then, we were disappointed to concede in the 95th minute against QPR, but it probably should have been three clean sheets and nine points.

"It's a platform to build from, but that's all it is. We're a long way from where we want to get to."

Lowe fired the Swans ahead from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute against Millwall after Jake Cooper was penalised for pulling the shirt of Jerry Yates.

Captain Grimes added his side's second on 57 minutes before substitute Kuharevich headed home his first goal for the club late on to earn the visitors all three points in London.

The Swans were without defender Kristian Pedersen against Gary Rowett's side in addition to Joe Allen, Josh Ginnelly and Nathan Wood while Yates was replaced at half time.

After Swansea's success at Millwall, Duff confirmed that Pedersen was likely to miss Wednesday night's encounter with Norwich City at Swansea.com Stadium due to a groin issue while Yates will be assessed having suffered a dead leg at The Den.