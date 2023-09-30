Close menu

Man Utd 0-1 Crystal Palace: 'No excuses, not good enough' - Erik ten Hag concerned by worst Premier League start

By Gary RoseBBC Sport at Old Trafford

Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Manchester United players look frustrated as they lose to Crystal Palace
Manchester United have lost to Tottenham, Arsenal, Brighton and Crystal Palace in the Premier League this season

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said he is concerned after his side suffered their worst start to a Premier League season with Saturday's defeat by Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have lost four of their first seven games of the campaign - the first time they have done so since the 1989-90 season.

It is also back-to-back defeats at home in the league, with Joachim Andersen's first-half goal enough to secure all three points for Palace.

The last time Manchester United lost two consecutive home games in the Premier League was against Liverpool and Manchester City in October and November 2021, their last two home league games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The final whistle was greeted by boos from the home fans, and Ten Hag said he understood their frustrations.

"I understand fans are expecting a win and we didn't win and we lost," said the Manchester United boss.

"Of course it is a concern, we have to be more consistent, this is not the demand for Manchester United. The demand is we get a row of wins and get into a series. We have to do better than now.

"I can give you reasons but you will explain it as an excuse and there are no excuses, we have to win."

The defeat was all the more frustrating for Manchester United after recent results had suggested they were heading in the right direction.

They beat Burnley in the Premier League last weekend and then followed that up with a comfortable win against Palace in the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

But Palace were a different proposition on Saturday, helped by the return of several first-team players who were rested midweek.

They defended superbly and made the most of their few chances. In contrast, Manchester United were wasteful in the final third and became increasingly frustrated against their well-organised opponents.

The victory for Palace moved them up to ninth, with Manchester United dropping to 10th.

"We have to do better, and that is definitely the case. It's not good enough," Ten Hag added.

"We have to show it in our body language that Old Trafford is a fortress and you can't get anything here, and the only way you can go away is with a loss.

"We have to do better here."

'A worrying afternoon for Ten Hag'

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has found a way to get results at Old Trafford, with this win extending his unbeaten run there to five successive games.

"A lot of talk will be about Manchester United, about them not creating well and playing well enough, but Palace deserve all the credit," former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Their defensive display stopped the home side from playing."

Former Blackburn striker Chris Sutton felt Manchester United did not do enough to deserve the three points, despite dominating possession.

"We know that if Crystal Palace get their noses in front they are a very, very difficult side to break down," he said.

" A fantastic strike from Andersen and a fantastic defensive display.

"On the other hand Manchester United only forced Sam Johnstone into a few routine saves. There were a few good clearances from Palace defenders but aside from that they struggled to create.

"A worrying afternoon for Erik ten Hag."

Comments

Join the conversation

417 comments

  • Comment posted by Davie, at 21:04 30 Sep

    Man Utd :
    An absentee board.
    Non existent recruitment.
    Overated useless lightweight payers stealing a living match after match.
    A manager who never accepts his mistakes.
    An entitled delusional fanbase living in the past.
    What could possibly go wrong?

    • Reply posted by Salbor, at 21:20 30 Sep

      Salbor replied:
      And debts of £1bn

  • Comment posted by whats all the fuss about, at 21:09 30 Sep

    Can’t believe how highly rated Ten Hag was. Looks as clueless as Ole. Ange at Spurs has already made a bigger difference to his team and he’s only been there for 7 games.

    • Reply posted by stonesthrower, at 21:29 30 Sep

      stonesthrower replied:
      Ange managed in Scotland, what does he know.

  • Comment posted by Cantankerous, at 21:09 30 Sep

    They are a team that needs new ideas. Frank Lampard's Manchester United has a nice ring to it.

    • Reply posted by Izacah, at 21:19 30 Sep

      Izacah replied:
      🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by JM7, at 21:11 30 Sep

    We are pure shite

  • Comment posted by David, at 21:28 30 Sep

    It’s not even a surprise anymore is it?

    • Reply posted by Chateauneuf du Pape, at 21:47 30 Sep

      Chateauneuf du Pape replied:
      United just aren't the same soccer team that they were in the Ferguson era.

  • Comment posted by Oedipus Rex, at 20:35 30 Sep

    It’s actually appalling how badly run this club is. It’s a mess that will take years to rectify. Ange has been at Spurs a few months and they lost their best player… Ten Hag has had a year and the team still has no identity - and it is HIS team now.

    • Reply posted by James_Band, at 21:50 30 Sep

      James_Band replied:
      Years? More like decades or centuries...

  • Comment posted by James1985, at 21:13 30 Sep

    Very fortunate to beat Forest and Wolves. Comfortably beaten when played decent sides (Spurs, Bayern, Brighton, Arsenal). When their luck evens out they’re at risk of going down for me.

  • Comment posted by Goats-R-Us, at 21:05 30 Sep

    Jadon Sancho is at home laughing and pumping his fists.

    • Reply posted by Redmurph16, at 21:12 30 Sep

      Redmurph16 replied:
      Good for him. He used to be a footballer.

  • Comment posted by DAVE, at 21:35 30 Sep

    They should promote their famed academy players - you know , the under 21 team that lost 8-1 to Bolton last week. ( very quiet about that one aren't they ? )

  • Comment posted by sonnyboy, at 21:34 30 Sep

    Not long now Erik.

  • Comment posted by Salbor, at 21:19 30 Sep

    Get over it.
    Your glory days are gone.

    • Reply posted by Reynolds, at 22:28 30 Sep

      Reynolds replied:
      I wouldn't bet on that..?

  • Comment posted by justice4all, at 21:20 30 Sep

    ETH is concerned…of what!!!
    Himself!!??
    Playing horrible week in week out with same useless 4-2-3-1 system

    5 wingers who all like to come inside
    2 centre forwards
    4 #10’s
    1 defensive midfielder
    1 #8
    6 mediocre full backs (3 injured)
    5 centre defenders (2 injured)
    There is no width, strength, box to box, back ups, transition..horribly unbalanced squad.

    • Reply posted by stonesthrower, at 21:25 30 Sep

      stonesthrower replied:
      Promote Big Steve McLaren.

  • Comment posted by Tombo, at 20:29 30 Sep

    I didn't think it could get worse than the Solskjaer / Ragnick season, but it is shaping to be worse than that. There is something horribly wrong, and it feels like it comes from the top down.

    • Reply posted by Doctor of Engineering, at 20:55 30 Sep

      Doctor of Engineering replied:
      It's throughout not just from the top. Rotten attitudes everywhere.

  • Comment posted by Bazpos, at 21:27 30 Sep

    Total dross....time to give the younger lads much more game time...oh and bench Rashford.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, at 21:58 30 Sep

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      Mainoo, give that kid a go

  • Comment posted by Stephen, at 21:18 30 Sep

    Ten Bob needs to go .. Clueless

    • Reply posted by No Importance to Politicians, at 21:45 30 Sep

      No Importance to Politicians replied:
      At the time of his appointment which isn't that long ago, he was hailed by their following as the latest messiah. But as Monty Python might say, they should know because in recent years they've hailed the arrival of several of them whilst to the rest of us he's not the messiah, he's a very naughty boy!

  • Comment posted by Carl, at 21:17 30 Sep

    This is great to watch🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Finklestone, at 21:15 30 Sep

    Let's just admit it, your not good enough Ten Hag. At 87 minutes, and 1-0 down, I'd seriously consider subbing the goalie with a striker and not tinkering with defence. The kids in the week were desperate to play and impress, and it was reflected in the midweek result, they should have been rewarded with a start. Stop stroking your own ego and leave, you're not cut out for Premiership management.

    • Reply posted by Reynolds, at 22:29 30 Sep

      Reynolds replied:
      Not good enough..? UTD finished 3rd last season and in the Champions league and won a Trophy! That's 'In spite of everyone writing them off' and claiming they were 'crap' and would be relegated! People like you are a joke!

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, at 20:41 30 Sep

    ETH has run out of excuses and stating what everybody knew - "NOT GOOD A ENOUGH".
    Well if he gets the sack, he can get a job at the Ministry of the Bloody Obvious

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, at 21:54 30 Sep

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      Overpaid
      Underperforming
      Overhyped
      Sancho sums it up...no wonder no-one else wanted him and god knows why Utd paid so much in transfer fee and wages for him

  • Comment posted by Ramalamadingdong, at 21:28 30 Sep

    Utd should think about the future, sack ten Hag and go for Roy Hodgson!

    • Reply posted by Stephen James walters, at 22:26 30 Sep

      Stephen James walters replied:
      That's not fair I think they should go for Youth , how about Gary Neville 😃😃

  • Comment posted by StevieP, at 21:38 30 Sep

    How can this not make your heart soar and put a smile on most people's faces :-)

    • Reply posted by ElonMusk, at 21:40 30 Sep

      ElonMusk replied:
      Makes man u supporters hearts sore😊

