Man Utd 0-1 Crystal Palace: 'No excuses, not good enough' - Erik ten Hag concerned by worst Premier League start

By Gary RoseBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments61

Manchester United players look frustrated as they lose to Crystal Palace
Manchester United have lost to Tottenham, Arsenal, Brighton and Crystal Palace in the Premier League this season

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said he is concerned after his side suffered their worst start to a Premier League season with Saturday's defeat by Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have lost four of their first seven games of the campaign - the first time they have done so since the 1989-90 season.

It is also back-to-back defeats at home in the league, with Joachim Andersen's first-half goal enough to secure all three points for Palace.

The last time Manchester United lost two consecutive home games in the Premier League was against Liverpool and Manchester City in October and November 2021, their last two home league games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The final whistle was greeted by boos from the home fans, and Ten Hag said he understood their frustrations.

"I understand fans are expecting a win and we didn't win and we lost," said the Manchester United boss.

"Of course it is a concern, we have to be more consistent, this is not the demand for Manchester United. The demand is we get a row of wins and get into a series. We have to do better than now.

"I can give you reasons but you will explain it as an excuse and there are no excuses, we have to win."

The defeat was all the more frustrating for Manchester United after recent results had suggested they were heading in the right direction.

They beat Burnley in the Premier League last weekend and then followed that up with a comfortable win against Palace in the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

But Palace were a different proposition on Saturday, helped by the return of several first-team players who were rested midweek.

They defended superbly and made the most of their few chances. In contrast, Manchester United were wasteful in the final third and became increasingly frustrated against their well-organised opponents.

The victory for Palace moved them up to ninth, with Manchester United dropping to 10th.

"We have to do better, and that is definitely the case. It's not good enough," Ten Hag added.

"We have to show it in our body language that Old Trafford is a fortress and you can't get anything here, and the only way you can go away is with a loss.

"We have to do better here."

'A worrying afternoon for Ten Hag'

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has found a way to get results at Old Trafford, with this win extending his unbeaten run there to five successive games.

"A lot of talk will be about Manchester United, about them not creating well and playing well enough, but Palace deserve all the credit," former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Their defensive display stopped the home side from playing."

Former Blackburn striker Chris Sutton felt Manchester United did not do enough to deserve the three points, despite dominating possession.

"We know that if Crystal Palace get their noses in front they are a very, very difficult side to break down," he said.

" A fantastic strike from Andersen and a fantastic defensive display.

"On the other hand Manchester United only forced Sam Johnstone into a few routine saves. There were a few good clearances from Palace defenders but aside from that they struggled to create.

"A worrying afternoon for Erik ten Hag."

Comments

Join the conversation

63 comments

  • Comment posted by Hash, today at 21:24

    Time for players to stop believing in their own hype and put a shift in. After putting the sprints in, get subbed but drag on. Rashford needs to be late for training again it seems. Palace showing United how to to defend a lead.

  • Comment posted by Robert E7, today at 21:24

    Erik the Hag needs to pack that bag. Not his fault, the club is riven with evil; the accursed legacy of multi-millionaire drunken 'socialist' Ferguson.

  • Comment posted by ElonMusk, today at 21:24

    It's clear United are divided. ETH should not have gone public about Sancho. Their is clearly no harmony or good players in the squad.

    Couple years ago Sancho and Haaland were coming on the market, ManU clearly got the raw prawn.

  • Comment posted by Endova Era, today at 21:24

    Hahahaha! liverpool have an atrocious result, so the beeb give us a completely unnecessary HYS about United. 🤡

  • Comment posted by saulgoodman, today at 21:22

    It won’t be long before Fergie’s legacy is squandered and United revert back to a mid table team. You could get Potch, but oh wait.

  • Comment posted by justice4all, today at 21:20

    ETH is concerned…of what!!!
    Himself!!??
    Playing horrible week in week out with same useless 4-2-3-1 system

    5 wingers who all like to come inside
    2 centre forwards
    4 #10’s
    1 defensive midfielder
    1 #8
    6 mediocre full backs (3 injured)
    5 centre defenders (2 injured)
    There is no width, strength, box to box, back ups, transition..horribly unbalanced squad.

    • Reply posted by stonesthrower, today at 21:25

      stonesthrower replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by bob, today at 21:19

    Not a United fan and say what you want about him as a manager but I won't have anything said against the man himself! I am ten hags neighbour (door number 16) he's an asset to the community around here. He's often seen mending ppls fences and flat tyres and he organised last summers village fête. Sure him and his wife argue a lot and the police have been round a few times but a bloody nice bloke!

    • Reply posted by Berlin, today at 21:24

      Berlin replied:
      😂

  • Comment posted by Liily, today at 21:19

    'Ten games' too many needs sacking

  • Comment posted by Banned 52 Times, today at 21:19

    I’m concerned why Mount was picked ahead of Mejbri, I’m confused why Rashford hasn’t been dropped for Garnacho yet, I’m confident Onana is incompetent and Sticking with De Gea would have been better. ETH, you are single handedly destroying my soul

  • Comment posted by Salbor, today at 21:19

    Get over it.
    Your glory days are gone.

  • Comment posted by Stephen, today at 21:18

    Ten Bob needs to go .. Clueless

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 21:17

    Too many wasters in the squad, on the take and not committed to the team

  • Comment posted by Carl, today at 21:17

    This is great to watch🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Finklestone, today at 21:15

    Let's just admit it, your not good enough Ten Hag. At 87 minutes, and 1-0 down, I'd seriously consider subbing the goalie with a striker and not tinkering with defence. The kids in the week were desperate to play and impress, and it was reflected in the midweek result, they should have been rewarded with a start. Stop stroking your own ego and leave, you're not cut out for Premiership management.

  • Comment posted by jsh1pp, today at 21:15

    The midfield want too many touches which means were losing the opportunity to use Hojlunds pace. The biggest problem is Rashord - he struggles to play when the striker plays high he wants a CF to drop off so he can exploit the pace behind but that isnt going to happen with a pressing CF which is clearly what United are trying to implement. Personally I think its worth dropping him for Garnacho.

    • Reply posted by United Dreamer, today at 21:19

      United Dreamer replied:
      Rashford is the easy target. But no striker scored, including Garnacho who also came on and didn't score.

  • Comment posted by Clem, today at 21:14

    Knew he was clueless when he bought Casemiro.

  • Comment posted by Kai, today at 21:14

    Revenge best served cold. This is the payback for the League cup defeat the other day. C'mom on Man U. Who's fault is that Mr 10 Hag? Maquire again?

  • Comment posted by James1985, today at 21:13

    Very fortunate to beat Forest and Wolves. Comfortably beaten when played decent sides (Spurs, Bayern, Brighton, Arsenal). When their luck evens out they’re at risk of going down for me.

  • Comment posted by JM7, today at 21:11

    We are pure shite

  • Comment posted by JPoDr18, today at 21:11

    SAF ran the club by himself, and when he left there was no structure in place. There is no director of football watching over style of play, the way of working in the academy, transfers. Glazers know nothing about football or who to appoint, hence Ralf, who was an ill-advised consultant. Wanted Ajax-structure, so got ETH, who had 0 to do with setting it up, but built his career on the outcomes.

    • Reply posted by JJ, today at 21:17

      JJ replied:
      You mean SAF and the CEO of the PL along with the refs ran the club

