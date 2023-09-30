Josh Wander (middle), Steven Pasko (left) and Don Dransfield (second left) of 777 Partners were in attendance at Goodison Park on Saturday

Everton's prospective new owners got a taste of what they are letting themselves in for as a familiar old tale unfolded at Goodison Park on Saturday.

777 Partners co-founders Josh Wander and Steven Pasko, alongside chief executive Don Dransfield, attended their first Toffees game since the Miami-based investment group agreed a deal to purchase current owner Farhad Moshiri's 94% stake in the club on 15 September.

Just like the home faithful, who had seen their side win the past two games away from home, the trio were believed to be "anxious but excited" about seeing Everton in action, but left the stadium with loud boos ringing in their ears.

Luton Town, winless in five before the game and favourites to make an immediate return to the Championship, rolled into Merseyside and upset the odds by emerging 2-1 victors.

The result was an embarrassing one for the players and manager Sean Dyche, who will come under scrutiny again when his side host fellow strugglers Bournemouth next Saturday.

"I am disappointed in the result, obviously," said Dyche. "On the performance it is broken-record time.

"We dominated so much of the game and gave away really poor goals and didn't take our chances. I have spoken endlessly about changing the story and it is our responsibility. We had a brilliant chance today.

"A platform to begin the process of changing the story, the depth of it over the last two years, all of the noise - and we didn't take it.

"That is no disrespect to Luton - they have worked hard and done exactly what you do when you are new to the division."

777 already taking hands-on approach

Everton have lost four games in a row at home

777 have built a stable of football clubs around the world since first taking a minority in La Liga side Sevilla in 2018, with the likes of Genoa, Standard Liege and Vasco de Gama also in their portfolio.

But the acquisition of Everton would be their highest-profile purchase, taking over a club with a disgruntled fanbase that last celebrated silverware in 1995.

Everton supporters have long complained about the supposed lack of communication from the current regime, and 777 are looking to change that narrative by taking a proactive and hands-on approach in a consultancy role before the deal is rubber-stamped.

Dransfield met with boss Dyche and director of football Kevin Thelwell at the club's Finch Farm training ground a couple of weeks ago, while Wander has been speaking with fans' groups and prominent supporters.

777 are placing significant importance in engaging and listening to the concerns of all stakeholders at the club, and have been made aware of the passion of those involved and how much people want the new ownership to work out.

The takeover is currently undergoing the regulatory process from the Premier League, Football Association (FA) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and if all the checks go smoothly, then it should be completed before Christmas.

The procedures usually take about 12 weeks from agreement to completion and BBC Sport understands 777 are "confident" the approval process will get done.

When asked by BBC Sport if he enjoyed the game, European Club Association (ECA) board member Wander replied "except for the result", and it is understood he could take up a boardroom role at Everton if the deal is finalised.

'We need a killer edge'

Everton have lost all four home games this season against Fulham, Wolves, Arsenal and now the shock result against lowly Luton, having had an expected goals (xG) rating of 2.9.

Confidence looked to be high after impressive wins at Brentford and Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup, scoring five goals, but the Blues returned to type by netting only once from 23 shots against the Hatters.

Dyche pointed to a long-standing fragility in the side, who have not won three games in a row in two years during the early days of Rafael Benitez's short reign.

"I have had a meeting with them [777] with the respective idea that they do become owners," said Dyche. "That was 10 days ago. They were mainly asking us questions about what we think, see and feel about the club and where it needs change.

"I have explained it to them and I try to be honest, it is mine and our job to change the story. It was another sign of it today, plenty of intent, good quality chances but we need a killer edge.

"There has been two years of the very same thing - decent football, try and score a goal, don't score, let one in and lost the game. There has to be a firmer mentality to do the ugly stuff and hard yards, that is what makes a successful football team.

"The bit we have to reinforce in the players is that all the ugly details count - we just go a little bit iffy with that. Brentford and Villa were very good performances in all ways but the killer instinct at one end and defending at the other goes a bit 'all right-ness'.

"All right-ness gets you nothing. 'It will be all right'. No, you have to be on it all the time."