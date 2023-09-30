Last updated on .From the section Irish

Highlights: Leaders Linfield hit Newry for six at Windsor

Linfield now have a four-point lead at the top of the Irish Premiership table after hammering Newry City 6-1 at Windsor Park.

Holders Larne moved up to second as a quickfire Lee Bonis hat-trick saw them beat 10-man Glenavon 4-0.

Cliftonville were held to a 1-1 draw by Loughgall and drop to second ,while Glentoran lost 2-1 to Carrick Rangers.

Crusaders went third with a superb 4-0 win at Coleraine, with Ballymena United beating Dungannon Swifts 1-0.

At Windsor, Kirk Millar scored twice on his 400th appearance for Linfield, with Daniel Finlayson also grabbing a double for the Blues.

David Healy's men opened the scoring on 31 minutes through a Finlayson header, with the defender rising highest at the back post to power home an in-swinging Kyle McClean corner from the left-hand side.

The hosts added a second five minutes later with McClean finding the bottom corner with a tidy first-time strike following Matthew Fitzpatrick's cut-back.

Less than a minute later the Blues had a third with Finlayson again on target as he found the top corner with a curling effort after some lovely footwork.

The fourth came from Millar, direct from a curling free-kick, and he added his second in the second half with another curling effort after Newry had pulled one back through Adam Salley.

Darragh McBrien put the icing on the cake in injury time for the Blues, scoring his first goal in Linfield colours and the sixth of the afternoon for the hosts.

Loughgall secure away draw at Cliftonville

Highlights: Reds held at home by Loughgall

At Solitude, Jonny Addis gave hosts Cliftonville a dream start, taking advantage of a lapse in concentration in the Villagers' defence and rising highest to head home Ronan Doherty's quick free-kick inside the opening two minutes.

Dean Smith's side responded well to going a goal down and pulled level through Crusaders loanee Jay Boyd after Jamie Rea raced down the left before sending an inviting cross to the back post for Boyd to grab his second league goal of the season.

Jim Magilton's Reds side had chances to regain the lead, with Joe Gormley hitting the side netting from a narrow angle while Ben Wilson somehow fired over from close range under pressure from Ben Murdock.

It was all one-way traffic in the second half, with Cliftonville playing almost exclusively in the visitors' half but, facing an inspired Loughgall defence, could not find a second goal.

Rory Hale came closest to grabbing a winner on the hour-mark when the former Crusaders man rattled the crossbar from 25 yards but Loughgall maintained their fine start to the campaign by earning an away draw.

Larne recover with win over 10-man Glenavon

Watch: McDonnell starts Glenavon reign with Larne defeat

After losing to promoted side Loughgall last week, champions Larne recovered with a 4-0 win over Glenavon at Mourneview Park, with all four goals coming after the hosts had Robbie Garrett sent off.

In manager Stephen McDonnell's first game in charge, the Lurgan Blues went down to 10 men after 38 minutes following a dangerous Garrett tackle on Dylan Sloan before the sides went in level at half-time.

Larne opened the scoring in the second half as Sloan sent a brilliant long pass towards Bonis, on as an early substitute, who controlled the ball well before firing past Rory Brown.

Moments later, Kiernan Lloyd fizzed in a cross from the right wing and Bonis was there again to volley the ball into the roof of the net.

After 55 minutes, Bonis completed his hat-trick with a header at the back post from an in-swinging corner.

Sloan completed an excellent performance with the fourth goal, with Paul O'Neill playing the ball into him from the right hand side of the box and the teenager slotting into the bottom left corner.

More misery for Coleraine as Crusaders hit four

Watch: Crues hit four to pile pressure on Bannsiders

After losing 5-0 away to Cliftonville on Tuesday night, Coleraine conceded a further four goals at home to Crusaders, whose impressive 4-0 win moved them up to third place in the table.

Midfielder Philip Lowry broke the deadlock in the 14th minute with a crisp, low strike from distance after great work on the left from man-of-the-match Adam Lecky.

And that was how it stayed until the 81st minute when the impressive Ben Kennedy strode through the home defence to side-foot past Marty Gallagher from 10 yards to double the lead.

Six minutes later an unmarked Daniel Larmour headed home a Lecky cross from the right to underline Crusaders' dominance.

And there was still time for a fourth with Jarlath O'Rourke deceiving the home defence with a well-hit right-foot strike that nestled in the far corner of the net.

Carrick come from behind to beat Glentoran

Highlights: Carrick fight back to defeat Glentoran

It was the perfect start for Glentoran at Taylors Avenue as they opened the scoring in the fourth minute when Patrick McClean did well to nod the the ball back into the box and it fell to Marcus Kane, who fired home from close range.

Hosts Carrick Rangers levelled the game in the 69th minute when Danny Purkis travelled down the right wing before playing a well-timed ball across the face of goal which was steered home by Nedas Maciulaitis at the far post.

The home side took the lead just two minutes later when Curtis Allen connected with a goal kick and delivered a looping ball into the box which Purkis headed towards goal. It deflected off Aidan Wilson, but the former Glens striker was able to fire the rebound home.

The away side dominated the first half and Ross Glendinning had to make multiple good saves to deny the east Belfast outfit, stopping Shay McCartan's effort in the 17th minute before saving from Bobby Burns and Niall McGinn.

However, Carrick Rangers showed intent from the start of the second half with Allen testing Aaron McCarey twice in quick succession and it was Stuart King's men that claimed all three points.

Teenager Stewart grabs second win of season for Ballymena

Highlights: Stewart's late winner seals points for Sky Blues

Ballymena United grabbed only their second league win of the campaign with a 1-0 success over Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park thanks to a late goal from teenage debutant Noah Stewart.

Both sides had early chances, with Steven McCullough's 25-yard strike for Ballymena clipping the top of the crossbar, while Kealan Dillon's curling free-kick for the Swifts brought a good save from Sean O'Neill.

O'Neill was again involved on the half-hour as he made a fine reflex save to deny Ethan Devine's close-range effort from a Niall Owens cross.

The veteran goalkeeper produced more heroics seven minutes before the interval when he dived to his right to brilliantly save Kealan Dillon's penalty after Corrie Burns was adjudged to have handled Devine's overhead kick.

O'Neill made two more good saves to deny long-range strikes from Dillon, while opposite number Conor Mitchell also made a fine block to prevent Donal Rocks putting Ballymena in front.

In a poor second half, O'Neill made another couple of saves before Ballymena struck the decisive blow with three minutes left.

Alex Gawne crossed from the right and, when Fraser Taylor helped the ball back across goal, teenager Stewart was on hand to score from close range.