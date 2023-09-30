Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

James Belshaw was Bristol Rovers' number one but has fallen out of favour with boss Joey Barton this season

Forest Green Rovers have signed goalkeeper James Belshaw from Bristol Rovers on a seven-day emergency loan deal.

Forest Green's first-choice keeper Luke Daniels picked up an injury during the 4-3 loss to Notts County last week.

Belshaw could feature in the home game against Morecambe on Saturday.

The 32-year-old has made 89 appearances for the Gas since joining in 2021 and was voted player of the year when they won promotion in the 2021-22 season.

But he has fallen out of favour with manager Joey Barton and not played this term. In August, Barton said Belshaw was "not part of his plans" going forward after asking for a loan move away.