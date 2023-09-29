Last updated on .From the section Irish

Cora Chambers scored the fourth of Sion Swifts' five goals against Linfield

Crusaders Strikers made it seven wins in a row to move above champions Cliftonville into second place in the Women's Premiership on Friday night.

A goal in either half from Caitlyn Hamilton, plus a late Rachel McLaren goal gave the Crues a 3-1 victory over Lisburn Ladies at the Bluebell Stadium.

Abby Alexander and Laura Connolly were on target as Derry City earned a third win in a row by beating Larne 2-1.

Sion Swifts ran out convincing 5-1 winners at home to Linfield.

Chloe McGlade, Naomi McLaughlin, Aoibhe O'Neill with a penalty, Cora Chambers and Aimee Neal found the net for the dominant Swifts, with Mia Moore the sole goalscorer for the visitors to the Melvin Sports Complex.

Bernadette Ferreira scored Larne's goal in their defeat at Inver Park, while Aisling Cull grabbed what turned out to be a consolation for Lisburn against Crusaders.

Second-placed Crusaders sit three points ahead of Cliftonville below them, but the Reds have three matches in hand over their north Belfast rivals, including Monday's encounter with league leaders Glentoran at Ashfield.

Derry's recent improved form has lifted them into eighth place in the table, three points better off than Mid Ulster Ladies and Ballymena United.