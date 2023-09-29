Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Leicester City's Callum Doyle was ever-present for the Foxes this season before he was injured

Leicester City defender Callum Doyle has been ruled out for up to four months with an injury that the club are unable to fully identify.

The 19-year-old was hurt in their 1-0 win against Bristol City and has since undergone tests.

When asked if he knew what the injury was, the Foxes boss Enzo Maresca replied: "Not exactly to be honest".

Maresca went on to say the Manchester City loanee will miss "12 to 16 weeks" and will stay at Leicester to recover.

Before the Foxes' Carabao Cup defeat by Liverpool during the week, Maresca had already said Doyle would be out for "a long time".

As a left-footed player, the Italian again bemoaned the lack of ready-made replacements for Doyle, although once-capped England international James Justin has filled the gap so far.

"He is the only player that is left-footed. He is the only one, so it is unlucky," Maresca told BBC Radio Leicester.

"We have many players [who are right-footed], but in that position, he's the only one.

"It is what it is, so we'll try to find a solution. Against Liverpool and Bristol City, JJ [James Justin] did very well."