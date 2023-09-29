Close menu
Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona1SevillaSevilla0

Barcelona 1-0 Sevilla: Sergio Ramos own goal gives Barca victory

Sergio Ramos scores own goal
Sergio Ramos has scored five La Liga goals against Barcelona - and now one for them

Sevilla's Sergio Ramos scored an own goal to give his old rivals Barcelona victory in La Liga.

Real Madrid legend Ramos, back in Spain with Sevilla after a two-year spell at Paris St-Germain, was playing a record 34th La Liga match against Barcelona.

And the 37-year-old settled the game when he shinned Lamine Yamal's header across goal and past his own keeper.

Barca deserved the win and Joao Felix smashed a shot off the underside of the crossbar in an open first half.

Barca lost Raphinha to a first-half hamstring injury in the one downside to a result which took them top of La Liga, above neighbours Girona.

Sevilla did not have not any representatives in the VIP box in protest at the corruption case surrounding Barcelona.

Barcelona face charges over payments made to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, a former vice-president of the referees' committee, in return for favourable refereeing decisions.

Uefa is also investigating the matter.

The Spanish Civil Guard searched the headquarters of the Spanish Technical Committee of Referees on Thursday.

A Sevilla statement read: "We express our complete outrage and condemnation of the actions carried out by the former officials of FC Barcelona who are indicted in the Negreira case, actions that are allegedly considered criminal by the Court of Instruction of Barcelona, as stated in the court order disseminated in the media."

Barcelona - who deny any wrongdoing - issued a statement in reply, saying Sevilla's actions were "an attack against the Catalan institution and an unacceptable offence".

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2CanceloBooked at 45mins
  • 23Koundé
  • 15Christensen
  • 3Balde
  • 11RaphinhaSubstituted forLópezat 37'minutes
  • 6Gavi
  • 22GündoganBooked at 90mins
  • 27YamalSubstituted forRomeuat 82'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 14João FélixSubstituted forF Torresat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Araújo
  • 5Martínez
  • 7F Torres
  • 13Peña Sotorres
  • 17Alonso
  • 18Romeu
  • 20Roberto
  • 26Astralaga
  • 32López

Sevilla

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Nyland
  • 26SánchezBooked at 50minsSubstituted forNavasat 82'minutes
  • 22BadéBooked at 89mins
  • 4Ramos
  • 3PedrosaSubstituted forFernández Sáenz de la Torreat 82'minutes
  • 8Jordán
  • 18SowSubstituted forRegesat 66'minutes
  • 5Ocampos
  • 10Rakitic
  • 17LamelaBooked at 52minsSubstituted forMarianoat 75'minutes
  • 11LukebakioSubstituted forAcuñaat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 2Gattoni
  • 6Gudelj
  • 7Fernández Sáenz de la Torre
  • 9Mir
  • 12Mariano
  • 16Navas
  • 19Acuña
  • 20Reges
  • 24Soumaré
  • 25Januzaj
  • 27Salas
Referee:
Miguel Ángel Ortiz Arias
Attendance:
41,116

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamSevilla
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home18
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home13
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 1, Sevilla 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 1, Sevilla 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mariano Díaz (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ilkay Gündogan (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gavi.

  5. Booking

    Ilkay Gündogan (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Fernando.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Sergio Ramos.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gavi with a headed pass.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Suso.

  11. Booking

    Loïc Badé (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Fermín López (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Loïc Badé (Sevilla).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Oriol Romeu (Barcelona).

  15. Post update

    Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joan Jordán (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona).

  18. Post update

    Sergio Ramos (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Loïc Badé (Sevilla).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 29th September 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona86201981120
2Girona76101881019
3Real Madrid7601136718
4Ath Bilbao7421136714
5Atl Madrid64111551013
6Real Sociedad73311310312
7Rayo Vallecano732279-211
8Valencia731397210
9Cádiz723268-29
10Real Betis7232712-59
11Getafe72231013-38
12Sevilla7214111017
13Villarreal72141013-37
14Osasuna7214710-37
15Alavés7214610-47
16Mallorca7133912-36
17Celta Vigo7124711-45
18Las Palmas712426-45
19Granada71151018-84
20Almería7025818-102
View full Spanish La Liga table

