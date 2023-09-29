Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Reo Hatate scored his first goal of the season with a penalty against Livingston on Saturday

Reo Hatate has signed a new contract at Celtic, tying him to the club until 2028.

The Japan midfielder, 25, has won four trophies since his arrival in January 2022.

"I love playing for Celtic in front of the best fans around and I hope we can have more and more success together," said Hatate.

Manager Brendan Rodgers described the new deal as "great news" for the player and Celtic.

And Rodgers commented: "I have had some great discussions with him in recent weeks. I know he loves the club and our supporters and how ambitious he is to bring more success.

"He is a huge talent, an exciting young player with great attributes and someone who can change a game."

Hatate was linked with a move away from Glasgow during the summer but he has followed compatriots Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda in agreeing an extended stay with Celtic.

"We have a lot of challenges ahead of us this season and beyond, both in Scotland and in the Champions League, and we are all ready as a team to tackle these together," added Hatate.

"We will give everything we have to bring our fans more good times.

"I have had the best welcome ever since I joined the club and I want to thank all our fans for the great support they continue to give to us all."