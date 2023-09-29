Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Kemar Roofe (far right) played the opening 45 minutes against Livingston during the week

Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Aberdeen Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 30 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/810MW/online, text updates on the BBC Sport website & app

Rangers manager Michael Beale revealed striker Kemar Roofe has been sent for a scan with no timescale on his recovery from a groin injury.

The forward, 30, was replaced at half-time of Wednesday's 4-0 Viaplay Cup quarter-final win over Livingston

Roofe missed most of last term injured.

"Until we get the news back from the scan we don't know what we're dealing with," said manager Michael Beale before Saturday's Scottish Premiership visit of Aberdeen.

"Obviously, it's disappointing for Kemar because he came back into the team and did so well. Let's hope it's nothing too serious and he'll be available in the short term rather than the long term.

"It's frustrating because he's such a big player, such a very good player. It's hard because he's not been available as much as he likes now for three managers not just myself and it looked like he was in a really good place.

"He was contributing well so let's just hope he's just felt a niggle and come out but the right thing is to get the scan."

Roofe netted against Ross County last month and is game time had been managed while he built match fitness.

"When I spoke to him after the game he said he felt it halfway through the first half," Beale explained. "I would like him to hold his hand up then.

"He felt he could continue on but at half-time I asked him if there was an issue, he said yes. Then we come out and take no risk with him. It wasn't a typical Kemar performance.

"He was a bit quiet in the game, he was obviously a bit stiff in his groin, which is not an area that has ever been an issue before. With the schedule that's why you have a squad. I'm sure if he felt he had to stop he would have stopped."

Rangers are currently without striker Danilo and winger Rabbi Matondo and Beale added: "Kemar's not been in the goals as much. Other strikers have scored more goals this season. It's another opportunity for them.

"It's a busy schedule. We were going to have to use the squad anyway. Certainly in the forward areas is the main area we're depleted."