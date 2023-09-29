Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Saints boss Russell Martin has recently admitted his side haven't been dealing with very well with their Championship defeats so far this season

Southampton boss Russell Martin says a win over Leeds in the Championship would be "a huge day" for the club.

Saints, currently 15th in the table, have lost their last four league games and been outscored 12-2 in the process.

Leeds, who are sixth, are on a six-game unbeaten run and have not conceded a goal since the end of August.

"We are having a really tough time at the minute and we need to win," Southampton manager Russell Martin told BBC Radio Solent.

"But we're not going to go away and make drastic changes, we will tweak and adapt."

Following relegation from the Premier League last season, Southampton started their 2023-24 Championship campaign brightly, with three wins and a draw before getting hammered by both Sunderland 5-0 and Leicester City 4-1.

Martin, who was appointed in the summer, said following those losses that his team were not "dealing with disappointment very well."

His squad has improved in their last two outings versus high-flying Ipswich and a struggling Middlesbrough side but, ultimately, they still failed to claim any points.

"I have no doubt the results will turn around and we will continue working," Martin said.

"We haven't had a huge amount of time on the training pitch since we got this team together.

"The Sunderland game was the first one after the transfer window and it went disastrously and we haven't been able to bounce back since then.

"Everyone went away on the international break and then we came back and had three games in a week.

"This week has been a really nice week to get together and understand what is important to get through this period and I'm really confident we will.

"We will be so much better and so much stronger when we get through it."

'Intensity and aggression'

Southampton have won six of their last nine home league games against Leeds.

But Martin knows he has a challenge on his hands when he comes up against his old Norwich boss Daniel Farke's side at St Mary's.

"It's going to be a really good game and it will be huge if we win," said Martin.

"We need to see a performance that looks more like us.

"We should have more points from our last two games but we have been on the wrong side of results.

"So it is time to bring a level of performance that we haven't had in a couple of weeks, intensity and aggression, and I think we will get more of that on Saturday at home."