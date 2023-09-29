Last updated on .From the section Reading

Reading are currently third from bottom in League One following relegation from the Championship last season

Reading have confirmed to BBC Sport that players and staff have been paid for the month of September

The club have struggled to make payments on time which has resulted in them being docked points by the English Football League as punishment.

"It's not excellent news, it should be normal news, for any football club or anyone with a job," boss Ruben Selles told BBC Radio Berkshire.

"I was told [Thursday] that we didn't need to worry about wages this month."

Reading told BBC Sport that the most recent wage bill was paid for by the club's owners.

The Royals have been docked four points already this season over issues paying its players and staff.

The EFL hit the Berkshire based club with a three-point deduction earlier this month because its Chinese owner Dai Yongge failed to put enough money into an account to cover wages.

In August, the Royals were docked a point for failing to pay players on time, and in full, during the 2022-23 season.

A BBC Sport investigation during the summer revealed problems with getting money out of China and into the UK.

Reading have said Dai remains "committed" to the Royals and is still actively looking for new investors to help provide financial stability at the club.