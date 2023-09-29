Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland's women beat Albania on Tuesday to pick up their first win under new manager Tanya Oxtoby

The Irish FA's director of women's football Angela Platt says the announcement that Northern Ireland's men's and women's players will receive equal pay "is a transformative moment for football" in the country.

The agreement over pay comes into effect immediately.

The IFA had been in dialogue with the Players' Football Association NI (PFA NI) and senior players.

"Equality is the cornerstone of everything we do," said Platt.

"This is a transformative moment for football in this country and demonstrates that we are continuing to invest in the women's and girls' game."

Northern Ireland's men are back in action in Euro 2024 qualifying on 14 October against San Marino while the women's team face Hungary in the Nations League on 27 October.

The deal means that Northern Ireland join England, the Republic of Ireland and Wales in agreeing equal pay between international sides.

Earlier in September, Scotland captain Rachel Corsie withdrew an inequality case against the Scottish FA after an "understanding" over equal pay and conditions.

With the introduction of equal pay coming after the appointment of former Chelsea assistant Tanya Oxtoby as manager, momentum is starting to rebuild for the women's team after it stuttered following the Euro 2022 finals last summer.

The Women's Premiership also became a professional league for the first time this season, which allowed domestic players to be paid for the first time.

Northern Ireland winger Caragh Hamilton said it was "another huge step" in the growth of the women's game in Northern Ireland.

"Some key people/players have been instrumental in making this happen, refusing to settle for anything less than equality," she posted on social media. external-link

"Another huge step in our mission to drive the women's game forward in Northern Ireland both for current players and future generations."

IFA chief executive Patrick Nelson said the senior women's team deserve to be on an equal footing with the senior men's team when it comes to pay.

"We have seen this special team capture the imaginations of fans across Northern Ireland and unearth a whole new set of fans," Nelson said.

"Our job as a governing body is to keep that momentum going and this agreement demonstrates our dedication to doing that.

"Commitments to equality only have meaning if they are acted upon. Thank you for Angela for leading us to this historic settlement."

Helen McKenna, a former Northern Ireland international from the PFA NI said: "This is a huge step forward, not just for this current group of players who have earned this, but for future generations who can aspire to be on an equal playing field.

"We are immensely proud at the PFA NI to have helped deliver this agreement in partnership with the Irish FA."