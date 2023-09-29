Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Goalkeeper Lewis Thomas has been a free agent since leaving Forest Green over the summer

Bristol City have signed goalkeeper Lewis Thomas on a short-term deal until the end of January.

The free agent left Forest Green Rovers at the end of last season after five years with the club

Thomas, 26, made 49 appearances for Rovers with 11 coming last season, and began his career in Swansea's academy.

He will provide cover for the Robins first-choice keeper Max O'Leary and Stefan Bajic, with Harvey Wiles-Richards currently out injured.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.