Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Antony has not played for Manchester United since the club's 3-1 defeat by Arsenal in early September

Manchester United have announced Brazilian winger Antony is to return to training after allegations of domestic abuse were made against him.

It is understood the 23-year-old spoke to Greater Manchester Police on Thursday and no restrictions were placed on him following the interview.

United sources say he has provided evidence in support of his strong denials of the allegations.

He has not been arrested or charged in either Brazil or the UK.

In a statement, the club said: "As Antony's employer, Manchester United has decided that he will resume training at Carrington and be available for selection, while police inquiries proceed.

"This will be kept under review pending further developments in the case."

Antony is not expected to be at training on Friday and will not be considered for United's Premier League game against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday.

He has missed four games since being given leave on full pay by United to address allegations made by three different women, including his former partner Gabriela Cavallin.

More to follow.