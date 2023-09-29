Last updated on .From the section Newport

Newport County striker Omar Bogle has also played for Wigan Athletic, Cardiff City, Birmingham City and Portsmouth

For Gareth Bale, golf was as much of a release as it was a tonic.

The Wales legend regularly swatted aside criticism about his love of the sport during his time at Real Madrid - citing the mental benefits of playing golf as a benefit to his football.

Omar Bogle has adopted a similar style, and in recent years has found solace in writing and recording his own music.

"I haven't released anything official but I've probably made over 70 songs in the last two years," he explained.

"It's something I'm definitely going to take up while I'm playing and after I play."

The Newport County forward, 30, has been no stranger to hardship during his time as a professional.

And like Bale, Bogle has fully experienced the weight of expectation that comes with the pressure cooker of football.

Just like the man who won more caps and scored more goals than any other male for Wales, Bogle admits his passion away from football is immensely beneficial to his performances on the pitch.

"Over the years, I've invested so much into football, mentally, physically and emotionally," added Bogle.

"When things haven't gone how I planned them to or I've had a bad game or I haven't scored, it would eat away at me for days, or up until the next game.

"It'll affect my general well-being and people around me.

"With music, it's something that doesn't take away from my football, it doesn't take anything away from me physically or mentally. If anything, it helps me."

Bogle struck 19 goals in all competitions for Newport last season but missed the opening stages of the current campaign after suffering hamstring and quad injuries during the summer.

But the former Cardiff City frontman has netted three goals in six appearances since returning to action for Graham Coughlan's side.

He believes Newport's improved attack will benefit him as he bids to remain on the goal trail having missed the opening five matches of the campaign.

"In terms of how many I score, I know how good I am," said Bogle.

"Especially this year with how the gaffer has got us working, we're creating a lot more chances than we did last year.

"I believe in my ability and in the team that I'm in, I feel like I can score loads of goals."