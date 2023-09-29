Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Four of the six opening WSL fixtures are being held at club's main stadiums

Last season was a record-breaking year in the Women's Super League and the new season promises to be no different with big stadiums and crowds "the norm now".

More than half of this weekend's games will be played at club's bigger stadiums, usually reserved for their men's sides.

Arsenal could beat the WSL record attendance of 47,367 set last season (53,737 tickets sold) with 51,000 tickets sold for their game against Liverpool at Emirates Stadium.

"It's the norm in the WSL now" Liverpool manager Matt Beard said.

"We're playing in big stadiums and getting big crowds now."

Leicester and Bristol City have already made the King Power Stadium and Ashton Gate permanent homes for their women's teams, while other clubs have increased the number of WSL matches played at bigger grounds for the season ahead.

Arsenal, for example, are staging five of their 11 home league matches for the 2023-24 campaign at the Emirates.

Earlier this year, Gunners manager Jonas Eidevall said was a "realistic vision" for the women's team to play all of their home matches at the 60,000-plus capacity stadium in the near future.

"We're are we're moving away from the idea that it's a one-off to sell out the big stadium," Eidevall added on Friday.

"What we want for the sustainability and the growth of the game is to have consistency in selling out big stadiums. That's the next step for women's football. That's the next step for WSL."

Club-by-club guide

ARSENAL

Usual home ground: Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Five WSL games at Emirates Stadium.

For a second year running Arsenal have sold out their season tickets for Meadow Park, but the club have also added an 'Emirates season ticket' with more than 13,000 people taking advantage of that before the upcoming season.

After setting the league's record attendance at 47,367 against Tottenham in September 2022, the club are on course to break the record again with more than 51,000 tickets sold for their opener against Liverpool on Sunday,

Meanwhile, 30,000 tickets have been sold for the Gunners' second home game - also at the Emirates - against Aston Villa.

Highest attendances last season: 47,367 (Emirates), 4,018 (Meadow Park).

ASTON VILLA

Usual home: Poundland Bescot Stadium (Walsall FC). Three WSL games at Villa Park.

Villa are set to welcome more than 11,500 supporters to their first home game against Manchester United on Sunday.

Along with selling more than 980 season tickets, BBC Sport understands the club are open to hosting their final match of the season at Villa Park, with the venue for their tie against Manchester City unconfirmed.

Highest attendances last season: 7,517 (Villa Park), 4,176 (Poundland Bescot Stadium).

BRIGHTON

Usual home: Broadfield Stadium (Crawley Town FC). Game v Tottenham at Amex Stadium.

More than 1,250 season tickets have been sold for Brighton's 2023-24 campaign and more than 3,250 tickets have gone for their second home game against Spurs at the Amex on October 15.

The Seagulls are yet to confirm what other fixtures will be played at the Amex this season, but have said they intend to increase the number of matches played there.

Highest attendances last season: 5,220 (Amex), 4,411 (Broadfield Stadium).

BRISTOL CITY

Usual home: Ashton Gate Stadium.

Newcomers Bristol City have seen nearly a tenfold increase in their season ticket sales - with the 177 from last year rising to more than 1,700.

A club-record of 7,045 watched Lauren Smith's side beat Charlton Athletic at Ashton Gate to seal their return to the top flight, and Bristol City will be returning to the club's main ground for all of their WSL matches this season.

Highest attendance last season: 7,045 (Ashton Gate).

CHELSEA

Usual home: Kingsmeadow, Kingston upon Thames. Four games at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's win over Tottenham in front of 38,300 fans was their only WSL match at Stamford Bridge last season, with the club hosting three of their five 2022-23 Champions League games there.

Spurs return to the Bridge on Sunday for the first of four matches at the club's main ground this season.

Highest attendances last season: 38,350 (Stamford Bridge), 4,403 (Kingsmeadow).

EVERTON

Usual home: Walton Hall Park, Liverpool.

Walton Hall Park drew five sellout crowds for Everton last season, while the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park attracted a club-record attendance of 22,161 earlier this year.

The club have not listed any fixtures at Goodison Park for the upcoming campaign, but BBC Sport understands the Toffees have plans to stage at least one WSL match there this season.

Highest attendances last season: 22,161 (Goodison Park), 1,752 (Walton Hall Park).

LEICESTER CITY

Usual home: King Power Stadium (Leicester City FC).

For a third successive season, Leicester again plan to play their home games at King Power Stadium - the main ground used by their men's team.

The Foxes will host Everton in their first home game of the season on 8 October.

Highest attendance last season: 4,162 (King Power Stadium).

LIVERPOOL

Usual home: Prenton Park (Tranmere Rovers FC). Game v Everton at Anfield.

Last year's Merseyside derby at Anfield - the first since 2019 - saw 27,574 fans turn out to watch Everton spoil Liverpool's return to the WSL.

The two rivals will return to the venue again on 15 October.

Highest attendances last season: 27,574 (Anfield), 5,778 (Prenton Park).

MANCHESTER CITY

Usual home: Joie Stadium (formerly known as Academy Stadium). Game at Etihad v Man Utd in March.

BBC Sport understands Manchester City have seen a considerable rise in ticket sales with their first home game against Chelsea on 8 October selling out, while season tickets for the women's side sold out in less than a week.

The Etihad drew a club-record crowd of 44,259 for the 1-1 draw between City and United in December.

Highest attendances last season: 44,259 (Etihad), 5,222 (Joie Stadium).

MANCHESTER UNITED

Usual home: Leigh Sports Village. Two games at Old Trafford, including Manchester derby in November.

Manchester United usually play their home games at Leigh Sports Village, starting with a match against Arsenal on 6 October which has sold more than 9,400 tickets.

The club have seen a massive upturn in season ticket sales this season with more than 4,300 compared to 1,700 last season.

Highest attendances last season: 27,919 (Old Trafford), 7,864 (Leigh Sports Village).

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Usual home: Brisbane Road (Leyton Orient FC).

Tottenham's women made the move from Barnet FC's Hive Stadium to Leyton Orient's ground before the start of last season and their support is continuing to grow with the club seeing a 46% increase in season ticket sales compared to the previous campaign.

While Tottenham haven't yet specified what WSL fixtures will be played at the club's main ground - the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - the club have said it will be an increase on the three played there last season.

Highest attendances last season: 21,940 (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium), 2,105 (Brisbane Road).

WEST HAM UNITED

Usual home: Chigwell Construction Stadium (Dagenham and Redbridge FC).

The Hammers play at Dagenham and Redbridge's ground, where Manchester City will be the first visitors of the new season on Sunday.

West Ham were the only club that did not host a WSL match at their main men's stadium last season, and they have no women's games scheduled to take place at London Stadium this season either.

BBC Sport has approached West Ham for comment on whether they have any plans to hold WSL fixtures at the ground.

Highest attendance last season: 2,632 (Chigwell Construction Stadium).