Adam Lakeland named new King's Lynn Town manager

Adam Lakeland's first game in charge will be at home to Buxton

Adam Lakeland has been announced as the new King's Lynn Town manager.

The 38-year-old left National North side Curzon Ashton to join the Linnets. He brings assistant Sam Walker with him to Norfolk.

King's Lynn chairman Stephen Cleeve told the club's official website: "I am so pleased that Adam has become a Linnet - he is in my opinion the best manager in our division."

Lakeland's first game in charge will be at home to Buxton on 7 October.

Former manager Mark Hughes was sacked following a poor start to the season which saw the Linnets win just one game in 12 in all competitions so far this campaign.

New boss Lakeland began his coaching career at Blackburn Rovers Women in 2006 before a spell as first team coach at Curzon Ashton, which was followed by management roles at Northwich Victoria and Farsley Celtic.

He returned to Curzon Ashton in November 2021 with the side just missing out on last season's play-offs. He leaves the Greater Manchester side at seventh place in National North.

'Nothing but positive'

Speaking to the club's official website, Lakeland said: "From the moment the chairman approached my former club for permission to speak to me about the role, and from the numerous conversations we've had since, I've been nothing but positive about this move and cannot wait to get started."

Lynn's next game is at home to Buxton on 7 October

The Linnets are third from bottom in the league table and have managed eight points from a possible 30 so far this campaign, the only league win coming against Alfreton Town on 28 August.

The club is also out of the FA Cup, losing to Aveley in the second qualifying round.

Curzon Ashton issued a statement on their social media account on Thursday, which said: "Yesterday we accepted the resignation of Adam Lakeland after we had an official approach from King's Lynn Town football club for Adam's services."