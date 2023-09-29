Last updated on .From the section Eastleigh

This is Richard Hill's third spell as manager of National League club Eastleigh

Eastleigh have appointed Richard Hill as their manager for a third time following his interim spell in charge.

Hill was placed in temporary charge alongside Jason Bristow following the sacking of Lee Bradbury on 26 August.

The Spitfires have taken 11 points from their seven National League games since, with three wins and two draws.

The 60-year-old managed the club between 2012-2015 and led them to the fifth tier for the first time, before returning in 2017.

A club statement said external-link the process took longer than hoped due to "the volume of interviews" but that Hill gives "the best chance of success".

"Having assembled a team that won promotion to the National League he subsequently led Eastleigh to their highest ever league finish.

"The team played some of the most exciting football ever witnessed at the Silverlake and his team gave us many memorable matches.

"A vital part of this success was the fans and the unity between the players, staff and fans alike. Future success will undoubtedly require the same unity and feeling of togetherness which as a board we are committed to deliver."

Eastleigh, who were winless this season under Bradbury, are now up to 15th in the table and face FC Halifax Town away on Saturday.