Mourinho took over at Roma following his sacking by Tottenham

Jose Mourinho says he is enduring the worst start to a season of his coaching career after Roma's defeat by Genoa.

The 4-1 loss was Roma's third in six league games and left the club 16th in Serie A with five points.

Mourinho has previously managed Porto, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Manchester United and Tottenham and took over at Roma in 2021.

He won the inaugural Europa Conference League in 2022 as he led the Italian club to a first trophy in 14 years.

Roma finished sixth in Serie A last season and were runners-up in the Europa League, losing on penalties against Sevilla in the final.

As Mourinho soaked up the disappointment of the Genoa result, the 60-year-old said: "It's also my worst start to a season as a coach.

"However, I don't think that Roma had ever appeared in two consecutive European finals [before last season]."

Genoa took the lead through Albert Gudmundsson before Bryan Cristante levelled for Roma.

However, Mateo Retegui, Morten Thorsby and Junior Messias scored second-half goals for Genoa to leave Roma hovering above the Serie A relegation zone.

Roma's only league win this season came with a 7-0 victory against Empoli, while they also beat Sheriff Tiraspol in a Europa League group game.

Their next match will be on Sunday, at home to Frosinone.

"This is the squad we have, for better and worse. We have to move forward - there's no time to lament," said Mourinho on Thursday evening.

"I might show my feelings behind the scenes because it really affects me emotionally, especially given my relationship with the fans.

"We'll be working hard from tomorrow ahead of our next game. Three points will be at stake - it's not like we're in six-pointer territory already - but it's a huge game for us now."