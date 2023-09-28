Gameweek seven is our first double gameweek of the season with promoted sides Luton and Burnley both playing twice.

They meet at Kenilworth Road next Tuesday and are in action again four days later - with Luton away at Everton and Burnley travelling to Newcastle.

Luton striker Carlton Morris is proving the most popular asset from either team so far with more than 300,000 managers bringing him in after his nine points in the 1-1 draw with Wolves, thanks to a penalty and three bonus points.

He is probably not someone you are going to want in your squad for too long so make sure you have got a plan to transfer him out - which is easily done if you are looking at using your wildcard in game week nine or 10.

I brought Luton defender Issa Kabore in on my wildcard last week so he will start gameweek seven for me.

But I am not going to sign any other double gameweek players because I just do not think it is worth the two transfers to get them in and out of my squad when my single gameweek players could easily score as well as them.

Carlton Morris scored Luton's equaliser against Wolves at the weekend from the penalty spot

Captaincy

Morris is obviously an option for the captaincy this week as he has two bites at the cherry but I am still going for Erling Haaland for Manchester City's trip to Wolves.

That decision is going to get more interesting from gameweek eight onwards when the likes of Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah will become genuine alternatives to Haaland but this week I would stick with City's number nine.

Fixtures to target

The managers' news conferences are going to be important this week with injury doubts surrounding Bukayo Saka, James Maddison, Ben Chilwell and a whole host of Newcastle players, including both Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak.

If we discover one of Newcastle's strikers is fit to start against Burnley and the other one is not then you might consider going for the guaranteed starter and hoping Newcastle can pick up where they left off in that goalfest at Bramall Lane.

Their fixtures look good in the medium term although rotation will continue to be an issue when both forwards are available.

The Newcastle defence is certainly worth investing in and I would recommend going the whole hog for Kieran Trippier if you can afford him at £6.6m. Those three assists and three bonus points against Sheffield United proved exactly why he is worth the extra cash.

Anthony Gordon also looked in scintillating form in that game and with Harvey Barnes set for a spell on the sidelines, Gordon will continue as the regular starter on the left.

He only costs £5.6m so could also be a handy enabler when you are trying to squeeze the likes of Haaland, Salah, Son, Saka and Trippier into your wildcard squads in a few weeks' time.

James Ward-Prowse and Jarrod Bowen would be good signings this week for West Ham's home game against Sheffield United but either would be an easy hold going forward as well as they have already delivered consistently this season against some tough opponents.

Keep your Arsenal players for their trip to Bournemouth but I would not advise signing any more this week as the fixtures start to get a bit tougher for them.

I'm sure there will be goals in Aston Villa's game against Brighton but I think Villa players like Matty Cash, Moussa Diaby and Ollie Watkins are the better signings looking at their respective fixtures over the next three gameweeks. Brighton have proved they can score against anyone of course and you will definitely want to be back on them from gameweek 10 onwards.

Differentials

Gordon's ownership is under 5% so he would be my top target this week and Lucas Paqueta would be another one if you wanted to go for a different West Ham attacker.

Gamble of the week

I think gamble of the week would be giving the captain's armband to Morris rather than Haaland. Two games is clearly better than one but how many clear-cut chances is each striker going to get and who would you back to finish those chances off?

Alistair Bruce-Ball presents the Fantasy 606 podcast alongside former Premier League winner Chris Sutton and Statman Dave. You can find the podcast by searching for 'Fantasy 606' on the BBC Sounds app, then just click subscribe. The code to join the Fantasy 606 league is 'j03mnp'.