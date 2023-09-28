Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Katie McCabe joined Arsenal in 2015 from Irish side Shelbourne

Arsenal winger Katie McCabe has signed a new contract.

The Republic of Ireland captain has made 193 appearances and scored 31 goals for the club since joining in 2015.

The Gunners reportedly rejected an offer external-link from Chelsea for McCabe in January and her previous contract was set to expire next summer.

"Arsenal is home for me and I'm excited to have committed my future to this football club," said McCabe.

She has played a significant role in the club's success in recent years, winning one Women's Super League (WSL) title, one FA Cup and two League Cups.

"I've grown up here as a player and a person and developed a really special bond with our supporters, which means a lot to me," she said.

"Over the years, I've experienced some amazing moments here - but I believe that the best is yet to come and I know the aim here at Arsenal is to compete for the highest honours."

Arsenal have not disclosed the length of McCabe's deal, but their eagerness to keep her reflects the 28-year-old's value to the team.

Last season, McCabe made 38 appearances as Arsenal won the Continental Cup and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, as well as receiving a Ballon d'Or nomination and being named Arsenal's 2022-23 player of the season.

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall said: "Katie brings us so much on and off the pitch. She has been one of the top performers in world football over the past few years and her quality and character are integral to what we do here."

McCabe crucial to Arsenal success - analysis

Emma Sanders, BBC Sport

Arsenal have had a fairly strong transfer window as they were prepared to spend money to bring in top European talent.

However, the club's ability to retain a number of their stars is equally as impressive.

McCabe was a standout performer last season in the WSL and carried her impressive form into the Women's World Cup where she captained the Republic of Ireland as they made their debut at the finals, and scored their first goal in the competition.

She brings not only experience and leadership to this Arsenal team but also a tenacity and will to win.

Such is McCabe's importance to Arsenal that Chelsea were hoping to attract her to west London at the start of the summer, if not to strengthen their team but to weaken their rivals.

And if Arsenal are to stop Chelsea claiming a fifth successive title, keeping players such as McCabe is imperative.