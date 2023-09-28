Last updated on .From the section Football

Russian teams have been barred from taking part in Uefa competitions since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began

The Ukrainian FA has written to all European associations asking them not to play against Russia U17s following Uefa's decision to re-admit national teams from the country at youth level.

BBC Sport understands the decision was not supported unanimously within Uefa, which comes after European football's governing body banned all Russian sides following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The English FA has already said it will not allow England to play Russia.

Sweden has also said its U17 side will not host Russia.

Uefa made the surprise reversal earlier this week and is now deciding how to integrate the teams back into the male and female European championships, due to take place next year, given the respective qualifying draws have already been made.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin has said that youth players should not be held accountable for the actions of the Russian Government.

Evidently this stance is not accepted by the Ukrainians, who want the decision overturned.

In its letter the Ukraine FA says: "We are convinced any step towards reintegration of Russian representatives is a hazardous and terrifying trend, which means nothing but support to the Russian terrorist state and all their crimes committed in Ukraine."

The next Under-17 male European Championship finals are due to be played in Cyprus next year, with women's equivalent scheduled for May in Sweden.

After banning the country's teams from European competition, UEFA also revoked Russia's hosting rights for the 2022 Champions League final and 2023 Super Cup - due to be held in Saint Petersburg and Kazan respectively - as well as cancelling the sponsorship contract with state-owned energy giant Gazprom.