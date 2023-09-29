Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

The Scottish Premiership returns to a very traditional all-Saturday line-up for round seven, here's the latest team news and your chance to pick your starting XI.

Kick-offs 15:00 BST unless stated

Motherwell v Celtic (12:30)

Motherwell will have left-back Pape Souare back fit after a calf strain, but strikers Mika Biereth and Jon Obika remain out.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is undecided about whether Scott Bain or Benjamin Siegrist will replace the suspended Joe Hart in goal. Defender Nat Phillips could return but Liel Abada, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki, Marco Tilio and Stephen Welsh are all missing.

Did you know? May's draw between the sides ended a sequence of 15 straight defeats in matches against Celtic for Motherwell.

Pick your Motherwell XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Celtic XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Hibernian v Dundee

Hibernian midfielder Dylan Levitt is pushing for a comeback following an ankle injury while Chris Cadden, Jake Doyle-Hayes, Harry McKirdy and Jojo Wollacott remain out.

Defenders Aaron Donnelly and Antonio Portales could return for Dundee but midfielder Ryan Howley is struggling. Scott Tiffoney and Jordan McGhee are out injured and Josh Mulligan is suspended for two matches after his sending off against Kilmarnock.

Did you know? Dundee are bidding to win at Easter Road for the first time in 22 years.

Pick your Hibernian XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Dundee XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Kilmarnock v St Mirren

Kilmarnock hope to have midfielder Liam Donnelly back from injury while forward Marley Watkins remains a doubt.

St Mirren striker Jonah Ayunga is making progress following a long-term knee problem.

Did you know? Kilmarnock have not lost to St Mirren since February 2021 and last conceded to the Buddies in May of that year.

Pick your Kilmarnock XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your St Mirren XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Rangers v Aberdeen

Rangers are without Todd Cantwell, Danilo, Kieran Dowell, Tom Lawrence, Rabbi Matondo, Nico Raskin and Kemar Roofe.

Aberdeen are missing James McGarry and Shayden Morris.

Did you know? Rangers and Aberdeen shared 16 goals in meetings last season, with six of those coming at Ibrox.

Pick your Rangers XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Aberdeen XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Ross County v Hearts

Ross County captain and defender Jack Baldwin is free to play despite picking up a red card in the midweek Viaplay Cup defeat by Aberdeen and midfielders Scott Allardice and Max Sheaf could return. Josh Sims is expected to miss out along with Ross Callachan and Ben Paton.

Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin is doubtful with illness, while forward Kyosuke Tagawa has an outside chance of returning following an ankle injury. Nathaniel Atkinson, Alex Cochrane, Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett, Barrie McKay and Yutaro Oda remain out.

Did you know? Ross County last beat Hearts in May 2017 but have not beaten them in Dingwall in 10 years.

Pick your Ross County XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Heart of Midlothian XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

St Johnstone v Livingston

St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean says it is "touch and go" as to whether striker Chris Kane will be fit and the manager also hopes to have captain and defender Liam Gordon available. Callum Booth, Nicky Clark, Ali Crawford, DJ Jaiyesimi and Ross Sinclair are all missing.

Livingston hope to have defender Mikey Devlin back from injury, while Michael Nottingham and Cristian Montano are building up their fitness.

Did you know? St Johnstone have scored two goals in six league games - five fewer than at the same stage last term, while Livingston have the same number of goals scored as this stage last season - six.

Pick your St Johnstone XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Livingston XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team