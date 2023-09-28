Liam Sercombe is one of Cheltenham's longest-serving players among the current squad

Cheltenham need to "stick together" as the managerless side still chase their first league win and goal of the season, said midfielder Liam Sercombe.

The Robins are bottom of League One, have lost their past five games and saw boss Wade Elliott leave last week.

They also set a new English Football League record for failing to score in their opening nine games of a season.

Caretaker manager Kevin Russell remains in charge for their game away to Lincoln on Saturday.

"It's easy for me to sit here and say we all need to stick together but I've been in times like this, even here last year we had a sticky patch," Sercombe told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"I think it makes it look a lot worse that it's right at the start of the season.

"We're obviously waiting for our first goal and first win, which is extreme, but we do need to stick together and keep working hard.

"That's one thing this group of players will always do, is give everything out there.

"I feel we just need that little bit of luck, we haven't had it so far, once we get our first goal even that will just kick us on a little bit."

Sercombe is one of the longest-serving players in the squad and, aged 33, he is the second oldest.

Their 3-0 defeat by Stevenage on Saturday means they have now gone more than 13 and a half hours without a league goal this season.

With a new manager not yet in place, Cheltenham travel to Lincoln on Saturday before hosting fellow strugglers Fleetwood on Tuesday.

"The big thing is we just need to stick together and trust in the process and keep going because it will turn," Sercombe added.

"In a few weeks time I'm pretty sure it will be a lot different and this will be put to bed. I know it's a really sticky time at the minute but trust me, it will change."