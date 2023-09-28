Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Patrick Bamford has missed the start of Leeds' season after being injured in a July friendly

Patrick Bamford is available for Leeds' trip to Southampton on Saturday.

The striker has been missing for the Championship side since suffering a hamstring injury in a preseason friendly at Hearts in July.

Leeds are unbeaten in six league games as they head to St Mary's for the lunchtime kick-off.

Bamford's return is a major boost, although manager Daniel Farke said too much cannot be expected of the player.

"He's obviously not in perfect rhythm, because he hasn't played a game since the second-to-last preseason game, so he's definitely not there 100 per cent but he's one week further ahead," said Farke.

"Team training this week was massively beneficial for him and he's definitely also a topic for the squad on Saturday. It's much improved. Two weeks back in training, he's definitely a topic to travel.

"There's an old rule that a player who is back in training needs as long on the training pitch to be ready with full confidence and rhythm to be ready to play, the same time as he was out.

"Patrick is an experienced player and for offensive players sometimes it can be quicker, so hopefully he doesn't need eight weeks to be back in the mix."

Farke also confirmed that Italy international Wilfried Gnonto has had successful surgery on an ankle ligament problem and is expected back after the next international break.