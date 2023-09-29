Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: FAI Cup comes to Belfast after 100-year wait

One hundred years after Carrick Hill-based Alton United caused a major upset by winning the FAI Cup, the trophy finally arrived in north Belfast this week.

The team's 1-0 success over Dublin side Shelbourne on St Patrick's Day 1923 remains the only success by a Belfast club in the competition.

Political unrest and violence in the post-partition period in Ireland meant that it was deemed "too dangerous" for the cup to be brought to Belfast in the aftermath of the victory.

The island of Ireland was partitioned in 1921 with the creation of Northern Ireland and shortly after the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) was established as a rival association to the Irish Football Association (IFA) to regulate the game in what was to become the Irish Free State.

League of Ireland representative Gavin White attended the presentation of the silverware to relatives of those who had been part of the cup-winning team, along with others who live in the Carrick Hill area, describing it as "a wrong that needed to be righted".

White revealed that the idea to bring the cup to Belfast came about after contact was made by a local residents' association.

"The Falls League were invited to send a team to compete in the cup and they became the first, and only, Belfast team to collect the trophy," explained White.

"It's a cup with so much history and so many memories and it has taken a century to get it to Belfast.

"It's nice to see everyone here and the emotions on their faces."

Relatives of members of the Alton United cup-winning team and members of the Carrick Hill community with the FAI Cup

Karen Pickering, granddaughter of Andy McSherry, who scored the winning goal against Shelbourne at Dalymount Park, agreed it was a significant occasion.

"It's important, especially for those who live in Carrick Hill. I'm sure my grandfather would be extremely proud the occasion is being celebrated," said Karen.

Dr Sean Brennan, grandson of winning captain Michael Brennan, explained that the unexpected triumph a century ago lifted the local community at a time of political change.

His grandfather captained Alton United to victory less than a decade after he had fought at the Battle of the Somme as part of the Connacht Rangers.

"To be in the Falls League and beat a professional team, that came as a surprise to everyone at the time," explained Sean.

"Given the political situation at the time it really lifted the Catholic community in Belfast, to have the team win the cup made people feel like they were part of the Irish nation. At that time people felt they were being cut off from Ireland.

"It lifted the spirits of everyone and was a story that was told throughout Carrick Hill.

"It's so good to know people still remember the story and it still has resonance with them."