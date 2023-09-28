Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Oxford United head coach Liam Manning says Elliott Moore has his best years ahead of him

Oxford United captain Elliott Moore has signed a new "long-term" deal with the club.

The 26-year-old centre-back, a former England youth international, has made 175 appearances for the League One side since joining from Leicester in 2019.

"I'm very happy to have signed an extension," Moore told BBC Radio Oxford.

"We [Oxford players] can see the way the club is going and we want to be a part of it.

Moore has featured in every League One match for Oxford so far this season.

Head coach Liam Manning says the defender has rare talent, and plenty in his legs.

"Like all good defenders Elliott senses danger and reads the game so well," he said.

"He rarely gets beaten in the air but he is comfortable on the ball as well and that is important in the modern game.

"He is the captain, the leader, and has the total respect of everyone in the dressing room.

"At 26 he has his best years ahead of him and we are pleased that he will be doing that with Oxford United."