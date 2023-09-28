Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Portsmouth defender Zak Swanson has been an important part of head coach John Mousinho's match-day squad so far this season

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has explained why defender Zak Swanson was not included in his squad for the past two matches.

The 22-year-old has made six appearances for Pompey so far this season, including five starts, in all competitions.

"Very sadly, Zak's mother passed away last week," Mousinho told BBC Radio Solent.

"So it's been a tremendously difficult time for him and his family.

"Zak played at Derby two weeks ago knowing it was a case of days and I think he put in a man-of-the-match performance, so credit to him.

"I wasn't aware of his situation at the time was that close and I spoke to him after the game.

"He has conducted himself brilliantly."

Swanson rejoined his Portsmouth team-mates at training this week ahead of their League One match away to Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

"The squad has rallied around him this week," Mousinho added.

"Sometimes it is really good to get that perspective on what these young lads are dealing with.

"Everybody's thoughts go out to Zak and his family."