Derby players have been "devastated" by the death of Josh Vickers' wife and are playing to honour their team-mate, says Rams head coach Paul Warne.

Laura died of cancer last week, just months after marrying the goalkeeper.

Vickers paid tribute to Laura at the weekend, with his team-mates showing support by holding up the keeper's shirt in Saturday's win at Carlisle.

"All we can do is let him know we love him and we are here to support him," Warne said.

"It's harrowing, it's upsetting, no one wants to see anyone in pain and the lads are devastated.

"The fact that we got to back-to-back wins and clean sheets count for nothing, really. Obviously, it's just a game of football, but I feel like the lads did it for Josh.

"I know [former] team-mates at other clubs have been to visit him and have taken him out and been there for him."

Warne revealed that Vickers had been at Pride Park preparing to face Lincoln City in the Papa Johns Trophy on the night that his wife passed away, and that he was able to return home to see her one last time.

"We got a phone call to reception because obviously the players don't have their phones on in the dressing room close to kick-off," Warne told BBC Radio Derby.

"Then the club sorted him out a taxi driver and fortunately got him there in time to say goodbye."

Warne said Vickers had been to see him on Thursday morning, but stressed that there would be "no pressure" for the goalkeeper to return.

"It is going to be really difficult for him," Warne said.

"You can imagine his heart has been ripped out of his chest.

"There is no pressure from us at all. We just want him to grieve in his own time and own way and we are here to help.

"We are not expert therapists or anything, we are just his friends and that is all we will try to be."